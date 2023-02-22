OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the father of our country, President George Washington, born on this date in 1732, “Worry is the interest paid by those who borrow trouble.”

. . .

PULL UP A PLATE – Thursday is spaghetti dinner night, eat in or take out, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Spaghetti is $8. Ravioli is $9. Meatballs are $1.75.

. . .

LIVING HISTORY – SUNY Buffalo State University’s Garman Art Conservation Department will host “Racial Justice and Community Healing through Cultural Heritage Preservation,” an online panel discussion at 2 p.m. Friday about grassroots efforts to save artwork and other material commemorating and protesting violence stemming from racism and social justice issues. Among panelists is Jeanelle Austin, co-founder of the George Floyd Global Memorial. It’s free. For a link, visit artconservation.buffalostate.edu.

. . .

PEN PALS – Buffalo sports greats Joe DeLamielleure, Doug Flutie, Marty Biron, Rick Jeanneret and Dhane Smith, plus Scott Kemper, singer of the Buffalo Bills “Shout” song, are among many who will be signing autographs at the Legends and Stars sports memorabilia show Saturday and Sunday in Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, 8315 Park Road, Batavia. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10. Kids 12 and under free with paying adult. For signing times, pricing and other info, visit legendsandstars.net.

. . .

PAGE TURNERS – Journalist and author Mary Calvi visits the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site at 2 p.m. Saturday to talk about her new book, “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe: A Novel of Teddy Roosevelt’s First Love,” based on the love letters between Roosevelt and his first wife. Admission is free. Space limited. To register, visit trsite.org/events.

Prize-winning local author Kim Chinquee will read from her new novel, “Pipette,” and other works at 3 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited. To register, call 716-332-4375.

. . .

TAKE A STROLL – Compass House is sponsoring Coldest Night of the Year, a family-friendly 5K winter walk on Ring Road in Delaware Park, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday from Parkside Lounge, 84 Parkside Ave. Registration at 4. Proceeds assist those struggling in the winter weather. For more info, visit cnoy.com.

. . .

NEW OUTLET – The Kenmore Village Improvement Society is opening a new shop in Kenmore with gifts and items made locally and crafters and is looking for graphic artists, knitters, jewelry makers, potters and other artisans and crafters to consign items to it. For more info, call 716-877-0477 or email mail@villageofkenmore.com.

. . .

EASY GIVING – You can assist people in need on Buffalo’s East Side by taking deposit bottles and cans to a Bottles and Cans Retrieval Center. Just tell the clerk you are donating the refunds to Sister Johnice at the Response to Love Center.

. . .

FREE TAX HELP – The Buffalo Federation of Community Centers offers free tax prep services in Westminster Community House, 419 Monroe St., from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 18. No walk-ins. Call 211 for an appointment.

Niagara County Community College has free tax filing for people who made less than $73,000 in 2022 in the NCCC Lewis Library, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 12. To register, call 716-614-6786 or visit niagaracc.suny.libcal.com.

. . .

