Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 22, 2021 – No excuses

A personal remembrance page will be created free of charge and includes the veteran on an honor roll. It will be on display in July when The Wall That Heals comes to the City of Tonawanda. For more info, call Julianna Blaylock at 202-393-0090 or visit vvmf.org/inmemory. Deadline is March 5.

TAX HELP – Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. at Military Road, is again providing free preparation for tax returns and electronic filing. IRS certified volunteers are available by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. They will scan documents and schedule a return date for taxpayers to review their forms for filing. For appointments, call 876-8108, ext. 10.

PAST AND PRESENT – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center’s online programming for Black History Month continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a presentation by author and historian Margaret Kimberley.