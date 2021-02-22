Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 22, 2021 – No excuses

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our first President, George Washington, born on this date in 1732, “It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one.”
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Buffalo-based social and environmental activist Jay Burney is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. His topic is “Creating a Resilient City in the Time of Climate Change.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
PASTA TIME – Deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a spaghetti dinner from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $5 a quart. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.
. . .
ADD AN HONOR – Anyone with a family member who served in the military in Vietnam or later and who died from PTSD or exposure to Agent Orange can pay tribute to them through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory Program.”
A personal remembrance page will be created free of charge and includes the veteran on an honor roll. It will be on display in July when The Wall That Heals comes to the City of Tonawanda. For more info, call Julianna Blaylock at 202-393-0090 or visit vvmf.org/inmemory. Deadline is March 5.
. . .
TAX HELP – Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. at Military Road, is again providing free preparation for tax returns and electronic filing. IRS certified volunteers are available by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. They will scan documents and schedule a return date for taxpayers to review their forms for filing. For appointments, call 876-8108, ext. 10.
. . .
PAST AND PRESENT – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center’s online programming for Black History Month continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a presentation by author and historian Margaret Kimberley.
“Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents” will focus on the major issues of President Theodore Roosevelt’s lifetime and how they remain important today. Tickets are $5. To register, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/about/events.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Myrtie Wilkos, Clayton Beisiegel, George Mayers, Margaret Zhou, Thomas Noonan, Linda Kopiasz, Cole Grayson Schaller, Don Copoulos, Audrianna Scaglione, Lisa Griffiths, Mark Sikorski, Ann Huczel, Becky Whited, Jerry “Hoss” Pasnik, Brett Ross, Madeleine Baco, David R. Metzger, Rachael Snyder, Alexandra Murello and Annie E. Lewis.
AND TUESDAY – Broady Richardson, Christofer Fattey, Nancy Montone, McKayla Mulhern, Rachel Lorefice, Jerry Balisteri, John Uzar, Pat Myers, Kellie Lepiane, Josephine Avino, Kim Bruner Wieglasz, Peter Sabo, Peter Battaglia Jr., Callan Carver, Raelyn Vadala, Joyce Spahr, Francis McCabe, Dave Dodolak, Sarah Smith, Bev Kirby, Patricia Balson and Margaret “Peggy” Eberhard.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.