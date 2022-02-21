Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 21, 2022 – All in due time

“The Science of Gardening” is the topic as Nancy Kalieta speaks to a meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. New members welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 716-649-1947.

Mystery writer Lissa Redmond, a retired Buffalo homicide detective, is guest speaker at the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs luncheon Thursday in Joseph’s Country Manor, 275 Columbia Ave., Depew. It begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is $25. For info, email misckau@buffalo.edu.

WINTER COOL – Allegany State Park holds its last snowshoe hikes of the season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Meet at the Summit Warming Hut and hike Bear Paw trail. Call 716-354-6232 by 10 a.m. day of hike to reserve snowshoes.