Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 21, 2022 – All in due time

A thought for winter break week from novelist and columnist Erma Bombeck, born on this date in 1927, "Cleaning the house while the children are home is like shoveling while it's still snowing."
PRICE BREAK – 716 Days are back for February break at the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls. Visitors save $7.16 off regular admission prices today through Friday. For more info, visit aquariumofniagara.org.
MILESTONE MOMENT – The Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road, begins its 100th anniversary celebration Tuesday by unveiling a centennial banner. One of the last Carnegie Libraries, it opened July 10, 1922.
TALKING POINTS – Joe Stahlman, executive director of the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca, si guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For a link on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85671483435.
“The Science of Gardening” is the topic as Nancy Kalieta speaks to a meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. New members welcome. For info, call Susan Van Tine at 716-649-1947.
Mystery writer Lissa Redmond, a retired Buffalo homicide detective, is guest speaker at the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs luncheon Thursday in Joseph’s Country Manor, 275 Columbia Ave., Depew. It begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is $25. For info, email misckau@buffalo.edu.
WINTER COOL – Allegany State Park holds its last snowshoe hikes of the season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Meet at the Summit Warming Hut and hike Bear Paw trail. Call 716-354-6232 by 10 a.m. day of hike to reserve snowshoes.
Curling. You saw it played in the Olympic Winter Games. Now learn how to do it. The Buffalo Curling Club will hold two-hour Learn to Curl sessions at noon Thursday and 11:30 a.m. next Sunday in the former Buffalo China Factory off Bailey Avenue between Clinton and Seneca streets. Cost is $30. Proof of vaccination required. To sign up, visit buffalocurlingclub.org.
PASTA PLAN – Wednesday is the deadline to order spaghetti dinners for pickup Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129.
