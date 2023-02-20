OLAF FUB SEZ: According to film director Robert Altman, born on this date in 1925, “If you don’t have a leg to stand on, you can’t put your foot down.”

GRAB A GIFT – The Sewing Group from the Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary is selling its handcrafted items in the hospital atrium today and every first and third Monday. Hours are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

PRECIOUS CARGO – Free child car safety seat inspections are available from 4 to 8 p.m. today and next Monday at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Elma Substation, 1600 Bowen Road, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Crittenden Volunteer Fire Company, 13415 Genesee St., Alden. For more info, call Deputy Trevor Williams at 716-858-2706 or email TrevorWilliams2@erie.gov.

TALKING POINTS – Historian and educator Eva Doyle is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For the Zoom link, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/89569334364.

Sheila Brown and Lee Pettigrew present WUFO 1080 Radio Sounds of the Civil Rights Movement at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Also on Zoom. Register at michiganstreetbuffalo.org.

Kristan McMahon from the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown kicks off the 17th Great Decisions discussion series at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the International Institute of Buffalo, 864 Delaware Ave. The topic is war crimes. All are welcome. For more info, visit iibuffalo.org.

Doug DeCroix, executive director of Western New York Heritage Inc., will talk about the Bell X-1 aircraft that broke the sound barrier in 1947 for the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. It is free and open to the public.

LUNCHEON DATES – The Northtown Christian Women’s Connection will hold a soup and dessert luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Christ Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst., with Mike Casella speaking on the historical development of Buffalo Harbor and the Erie Canal and Ruth Kowles on “How I Found the Right Direction for Life.” Cost is $12. Reservations needed today. Call 716-775-5002.

The Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs holds its monthly luncheon Thursday in Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. The program begins at 10:30 a.m., features Tiffany Lewis, founder and CEO of Confident Girl Mentoring Program, Inc. Cost is $30. For more info, email Marcia Sickau at msickau@buffalo.edu.

ON THE MOVE – Rev. Richard Neal, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1080 Main St., will offer Ashes on the Run from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday for anyone walking or driving past the church. There’s also a regular Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m.

Also offering ashes to go from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday is Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. Donations assist newly-arrived families from Ukraine.

NEW OUTLET – The Kenmore Village Improvement Society is opening a new shop in Kenmore with gifts and items made by local crafters and is looking for graphic artists, knitters, jewelry makers, potters and other artisans and crafters to consign items to it. For more info, call 716-877-0477 or email mail@villageofkenmore.com.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.