Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 2, 2022 – Just sayin'

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Tom Smothers, born on this date in 1937, “When you don’t know what you’re talking about, it’s hard to know when you’re finished.”
. . .
LARGER THAN LIFE – Abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass and his impact on Western New York are the topics at 7 p.m. tonight as University at Buffalo professor James Ponzo kicks off Black History Month at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot St. West. It's also available online. For tickets and info, call 716-300-8477 or visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/event. Tickets are $8, $12 per couple.
. . .
UP AND RUNNING – Newly open is Forever-Nu, a boutique-style thrift shop at 7935 Boston State Road, Boston. All proceeds go to local senior service programs. Forever-Nu also has a mobile thrift shop that brings its items to senior facilities. For info, call 716-705-1315.
. . .
ROUGHING IT – Educators Totally Committed (ETC) will sponsor its 35th annual Jerry Starr Ken-Ton Schools Sleep-out to benefit the less fortunate beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria and parking lot of Hoover Middle School, 249 Thorncliff Road, off Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda.
Those who spend the night outside will shelter in refrigerator boxes to raise awareness of the homeless. Donations benefit the Ken-Ton Closet and the Family Support Center. For more info on joining the sleep-out and donations, call Steve Ash at 716-694-4492 or visit ktufsd.org/sleepout.
. . .
MAKE A BREAK – Beat the blahs with a midwinter workout at the 13th annual Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Health and Fitness in the Turner Community Center, 4840 West Lake Road, Chautauqua. The three events – swimming, biking and running – last 45 minutes. Cost is $35 solo or $75 for a three-member team. Proceeds benefit suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County. For more info and registration, visit the Kick Cabin Fever page on Facebook.
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – More than 50 vendors will be featured when the Rotary Club of Hamburg holds a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Hamburg Moose Lodge, 45 Church St. Each vendor has donated a prize for drawings during the show. For info, email Hamburgrotarypm@gmail.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joseph Golombek Jr., Nancy Hughes, Judy Zeckhauser, Melanie Orlins, Stephanie Ubaldini, Shirley A. Thompson, Lynne Ellis, Pat Harnish, Alicyn Ringler, Hayden Goff, Rick Wiles, Betsy Gustek, Donna Bondanza, Michael “Mad Mike” Schmitt, Daniel McCabe and Campbell Valentine Vogt.
AND THURSDAY – Susan Anner, Frank Gist, Joan Adamski, Barbara Molett, Lisa Taibi, Lisa Beres, Sister Mary Josanne Buszek, Jolene Bolis, Abby Sommer, Herb “Cleve” Hales, Nadine Dillman, Brian Pokorski, John E. Black, Marcia Schultz, Susan Senker, Anna Ferrelli and Pat Watson.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.