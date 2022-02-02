Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 2, 2022 – Just sayin'

Those who spend the night outside will shelter in refrigerator boxes to raise awareness of the homeless. Donations benefit the Ken-Ton Closet and the Family Support Center. For more info on joining the sleep-out and donations, call Steve Ash at 716-694-4492 or visit ktufsd.org/sleepout.

MAKE A BREAK – Beat the blahs with a midwinter workout at the 13th annual Kick Cabin Fever Indoor Triathlon at 9 a.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Health and Fitness in the Turner Community Center, 4840 West Lake Road, Chautauqua. The three events – swimming, biking and running – last 45 minutes. Cost is $35 solo or $75 for a three-member team. Proceeds benefit suicide prevention efforts in Chautauqua County. For more info and registration, visit the Kick Cabin Fever page on Facebook.

