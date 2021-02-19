Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 19, 2021 – What do you know?

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mathematician and astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, born on this date in 1473, “To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge.”

SIGNING UP – The Kissing Bridge Ski Patrol is opening a new class for volunteer patrollers for the 2021-22 season. Training includes first aid and specialized ski skills. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. For more info, call patrol director Diane Smith at 592-4963, ext. 2239, or visit kbskipatrol.com.

TREATS FOR LENT – Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, offers its Lenten fish fry, baked fish and shrimp dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. today and every Friday through March 26. Dinners are $10 and $11 and include salads, French fries and dessert. For more info, call 685-5766.