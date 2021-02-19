Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 19, 2021 – What do you know?

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mathematician and astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, born on this date in 1473, “To know that we know what we know, and to know that we do not know what we do not know, that is true knowledge.”
. . .
SIGNING UP – The Kissing Bridge Ski Patrol is opening a new class for volunteer patrollers for the 2021-22 season. Training includes first aid and specialized ski skills. Applicants must be at least 16 years old. For more info, call patrol director Diane Smith at 592-4963, ext. 2239, or visit kbskipatrol.com.
. . .
TREATS FOR LENT – Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, offers its Lenten fish fry, baked fish and shrimp dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. today and every Friday through March 26. Dinners are $10 and $11 and include salads, French fries and dessert. For more info, call 685-5766.
St. John Kanty Church, 101 Swinburne St., begins its annual Lenten homemade pierogi and placek sale this weekend. Hours are 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, drive-through only. For more info and advance orders, visit stjohnkanty.com. The sale continues weekends through March 28.
. . .
LET’S TALK – CNN news anchor Wolf Blitzer and CNN national correspondent Susan Candiotti, both members of the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame, are the first guests in “A Conversation With ...,” an online speaker series that begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Katie Morse of WKBW-TV will host and viewers can submit questions. Tickets are $20, $10 for students. For more info, visit buffalobroadcasters.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ruthie Kozower, Joy Trotter, Don O’Hara, Jakob Willoughby, Jessica Weatherlow, Tom Yots, Wayne Whitaker, Joe Crozier, Breonna D. Kirkland, Kaylee Wendt, Asantewa K. Holley, Sharon Hassett, Lisa Panek, John Buczkowski, Bill Larsen, Trami Amorosi, Gail Stadler, Cheryl Roberts Maciejewski, Felicia Choczynski Iggulden, Lori Pietraszewski, Finleigh Schlegel, Cindy Tomascko, Barb Uzar, Mike Chase, Dillon Ciotuszynski, Elaine Uku, Thomas Vaughan, Carole Getz, Joann Nigro and Mary Vance Boyd.
AND SATURDAY – Dr. Paul A. Kloc II, Marian Needham, Tom Fenton, Kathy Sauer, Maeve Kennedy McDougall, Jacquie Bottomley, Andrew Bottomley, Loretta Sauer, Taylor Jahn, Rose Marie Wartinger, Melissa Dersam, Skip Polowy, John Kiener, Jon Chapp, Jennifer Johnston, Kyle Brodnicki, Mark Haggerty, Anna Lucas Case, Peggi Ryan, William VanArsdale, Ria Betush, Douglas Decker, David F. Quagliana, Peter Grisanti and Keith Raffel.
AND SUNDAY – Reggie Witherspoon, Nancy Singh, Joyce Frayer, Frank Billittier Jr., June Elise Uhl, Eric Meyer, Mary Muldoon, Chris TinHan, Mark Peer, Jeanine Kacala, Michael Gaughan, Lauren Holstein, Erik Bartus, Michael Bartus, Karen Holland and Mason Casali.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.