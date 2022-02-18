Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 18, 2022 – Seasons change

OLAF FUB SEZ: A reflection from artist and musician Yoko Ono, born on this date in 1933, “Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.”
. . .
TWO IN ONE – The new F Bites Cataract House Restaurant and Academy and Gallery, 310 Rainbow Blvd., celebrates a double opening from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. The gallery opens with an exhibit featuring Tyshaun Tyson, one of the artists of the Black Lives Matter mural near the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Chef of the restaurant is Bobby Anderson of Hell’s Kitchen and F Bites. For more info, call 716-300-8477 or visit the events page at niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.
. . .
PASTA TIME – Milton J. Brounschidle Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, dine in or take out. Dinners are $11, $5 half order, and include pasta, meatball, salad, non-alcoholic beverage and dessert. Beer, wine and mixed drinks available. A raffle with more than 250 baskets also will be held. For tickets, call Frank Roselli at 716-983-9901 or email rosellifran@gmail.com.
. . .
OPEN ROAD – Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda will offer its spring driver education program for all area students on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 21 to May 23. Classroom instruction is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Students also will take eight weekly in-car classes on the same days. Cost is $625, $100 deposit required. For info and registration, call 716-695-2600, ext. 309, or visit cardinalohara.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – K. C. Kratt, Julie Kittsley, Matt Gryta, Melissa Timian Gardner, Elizabeth Agnello, Aaron Hejmowski, Rachel Snyder, Lisa Panek, Jeanne Watt, Bob Skorupa, Brian Sader, Kelli Safe, Nancy Domagala, Noreen McAllister, David Rath, Gavin “Golden Arm Gav” Eustace, Kelly Pennella, Gregory Carlino and Tina Janish.
AND SATURDAY – Ruthie Kozower, Joy Trotter, Don O’Hara, Jakob Willoughby, Tom Yots, Wayne Whitaker, Joe Crozier, Breonna D. Kirkland, Kaylee Wendt, Asantewa K. Holley, Alexandra Murello, Teri Rudick, Kevin Rudick, John Buczkowski, Dorothy Rowswell, Annie Vivian, Finleigh Schlegel, Jessica Weatherlow, Traci Amorosi, Thomas Vaughan, Mike Chase, Gerri Santella Kazmierczak and Doris Rausch.
AND SUNDAY – Dr. Paul A. Kloc II, Marian Needham, Tom Fenton, Maeve Kennedy McDougall, Kathy Sauer, Andrew Bottomley, Jacque Bottomley, Michael Ihrig, Loretta Sauer, Kevin “Scoop” Bielmann, Skip Polowy, David J. Hall, Peggi Ryan, William VanArsdale, Barbara Duk, Melissa Dersam, Marilyn Besser, Mark Haggerty, Anna Lucas Case and Jack Jerge.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.