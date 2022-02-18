Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 18, 2022 – Seasons change

OLAF FUB SEZ: A reflection from artist and musician Yoko Ono, born on this date in 1933, “Spring passes and one remembers one’s innocence. Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance. Autumn passes and one remembers one’s reverence. Winter passes and one remembers one’s perseverance.”

. . .

TWO IN ONE – The new F Bites Cataract House Restaurant and Academy and Gallery, 310 Rainbow Blvd., celebrates a double opening from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight. The gallery opens with an exhibit featuring Tyshaun Tyson, one of the artists of the Black Lives Matter mural near the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. Chef of the restaurant is Bobby Anderson of Hell’s Kitchen and F Bites. For more info, call 716-300-8477 or visit the events page at niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.

. . .