OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the woman who brought the Montessori method to the U.S., Dorothy Canfield Fisher, born on this date in 1879, “One of the many things nobody ever tells you about middle age is that it’s such a nice change from being young.”

. . .

SUMMING UP – A Buffalo Community Update on Ukraine a year after the Russian Invasion will be held Saturday in Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center, 562 Genesee St., with a briefing and town hall session at 2 p.m. and a reception at 5.

. . .

ECHOES OF THE PAST – Opera singer Michael Harris will explore opera’s embrace of modern references in the 1920s in the OperaBuffs Inside Opera Lecture Series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Performing Arts Center, 351 Tacoma St. It’s free and open to the public.

The Royall Consort will perform Baroque music on period instruments at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Donations welcome.

. . .

WAYS TO WIN – Daughters of the Nile offer “Pamper Yourself Bingo” at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ismailia Shrine Temple, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. $10, snacks and soft drinks included.

St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, holds a meat and basket raffle Saturday. Doors at 6 p.m., raffle at 7. Admission is $10, $8 advance, and includes beer, wine, pop and water. For tickets, visit stleothegreatamherst.com.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds Kitty Bingo at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Woodlawn Fire Hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Entry is $15 for 12 bingo games. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 2, or visit tenlivesclub.com/events.

. . .

OVAL OFFSPRING – In honor of Presidents Day, the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, offers “Presidential Kids,” a program for youngsters aged 7 to 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday that highlights what it was like for children of the First Families to live in the White House. Fee is $15. Preregistration required. Call 716-434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Colin Dabkowski, Lindy Ruff, Moira Gallagher Schorr, Mike Spong, Don Zinteck, Nancy DiMartino, Matthew Toohey, Sandy Mae, Zoe Thauer, John Argy, Lucy McCabe, Sister Mary Janita Krawczyk, Katie Miller and Nancy Deubell.

AND SATURDAY – K.C. Kratt, Julie Kittsley, Matt Gryta, Melissa Timian Gardner, Elizabeth Agnello, Aaron Hejmowski, Brian Sader, Kelly Pennella, Kelli Safe, Bob Skorupa, Gregory Carlino, Linda Carroll, Lisa Ubaldini Romanini, Noreen McAllister, David Rath, Gavin Eustace, Lisa Panek, Lou Kowal and Ivan Slomba.

AND SUNDAY – Ruthie Kozower, Joy Trotter, Don O’Hara, Jakob Willoughby, Tom Yots, Wayne Whitaker, Breonna D. Kirkland, Kaylee Wendt, Asantewa K. Holley, Cheryl Roberts Maciejewski, Felicia Choczynski Iggulden, Lori Pietraszewski, Teri Rudick, Dorothy Rowswell, Sharon Hassett, Sean Patrick Saramak, Jessica Weatherlow, Traci Amorosi, Finleigh Schlegel, John Buczkowski, Mike Chase, Cindy Bruno Tomaschko, Barb Uzar, Gail Stadler and Nathan Gentile.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.