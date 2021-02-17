Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 17, 2021 – Matter of luck

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Chaim Potok, born on this date in 1929, “No one knows he is fortunate until he becomes unfortunate.”
GET SET FOR SPRING – “Growing Fruits and Vegetables in the Home Garden” is the topic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as the Master Gardeners of Erie County offer a “Community in Bloom” class online. Leading the session will be Esther Kibbe and Paul Kranz. Fee is $15. Register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events. For more info, call Jolie Hibit at 652-5400, ext. 176, or email jah663@cornell.edu.
LIVING LEGEND – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center continues its online programming for Black History Month at 7 p.m. Friday with the showing of the documentary film “Redeeming Uncle Tom: The Josiah Henson Story.”
A discussion of Henson, a slave who escaped to Canada and is believed to have inspired the novel, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” will follow with Saladin Allah, one of his descendants. Tickets are $5. To register, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/about/events.
HAVE A CUP – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts his first Coffee with Chris session of the new year at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
Voccio will bring Tim Hortons coffee and hand sanitizer. Attendees should bring their masks and questions. For more info, call 696-0086.
STOP AND SHARE – St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga, will hold a food and toiletry drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Donations will assist the church’s food pantry.
SPOOKY DOINGS – Are there ghosts in the 19th century buildings on the former Western Block on Market Street in Lockport? Find out Saturday night during historic tours and paranormal investigations led by Frank Kupka and Tony Hernandez of Buffalo Phantom Hunters.
Tours are at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. Tickets are $30 at paraniagara.ticketleap.com. Proceeds benefit programs at the ART247 Arts and Cultural Center in Lockport.
