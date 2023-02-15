OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English mathematician and philosopher Alfred North Whitehead, born on this date in 1861, “The art of progress is to preserve order amid change and to preserve change amid order.”

PAST AND PRESENT – Community activist Betty Jean Grant reads selections from her upcoming book of poetry, “Pockets Full of Empty Air,” at 5 p.m. Thursday in a free program in Fitz’s Waffles and Books, 433 Ellicott St. She also will speak about her childhood in Memphis, including the lynching of her uncle by the Ku Klux Klan in August 1937. Refreshments provided.

FEEL BETTER – The Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo offers Wellness @ Central from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a variety of resources, including health insurance enrollment, addiction services, financial assistance and counseling. It’s free and open to the public.

FIELD AND STREAM – The largest fly-fishing show in the state is part of the eighth annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo from Thursday to Sunday in the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St. It will offer a chance to try fly casting, a beginning fly-fishing school, fly-tying instruction and a fly-fishing social on Friday. Tickets for the social are $25 and include a pass to the entire expo. Expo passes are $10 a day. Kids 12 and under free with a paying adult. For more info, visit niagarafishingexpo.com.

LOOKING UP – North America’s only international birding festival, Birds on the Niagara 2023, will be held along the Niagara River corridor from Friday to Monday with guided outdoor walks in a variety of locations and indoor programs and presentations. It starts at 6 p.m. Friday with a meet-and-greet in Twin Petrels Seltzer Co., 1250 Niagara St., hosted by the Feminist Bird Club of Buffalo and Buffalo Women of Environmental Learning and Leadership-BWELL. For more info, visit birdniagara.org.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club hosts a Valentine’s Dance with Ron the DJ from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Cost is $5. Proof of Covid vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

VIRTUOSO VISIT – Five select students from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the world-class Fisk pipe organ in Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst. Tickets are $10. UB students can get a free ticket right before concert time.

PARTY TIME – The Polish Heritage Dancers present their 24th annual Paczki Day celebration from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, with Polish food and beer, music by Special Delivery and a folk dance show. Tickets are $12, $10 advance until Friday. Call 716-983-5084 or 716-681-0813.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ann Marie Szymanski, Rosa Whetzle-Trotter, Moira Moldenhauer, Lynn Kamuda, Deb Feneran, Tristan Dorney, Samuel Recktenwalt, Therese Pitrelli, Diane Nowak, Michael Morrisette, Joanne Buczkowski, Mary Lynn Heidle and Robert W. Zygmunt.

AND THURSDAY – Toni Ruberto, Greg Hartl, Meganne Conrad, Nicole Owczarczak, Cindy Januchowski, Shelby Weisedel, Robin Sengbusch, James Harkin, Jeanine Kacala, Anne Laplante, Judith Janis, Kathy Tiftickjian and Patti Bollenbacher.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.