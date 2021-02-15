Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 15, 2021 – Agreeable alternatives

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mathematician and philosopher Alfred North Whitehead, born on this date in 1861, “If a dog jumps in your lap, it is because he is fond of you; but if a cat does the same thing, it is because your lap is warmer.”
. . .
STEPPING OUT – Michele Agosto, supervisor of art in the Buffalo Public Schools, is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Her topic is the BeEnriched Field Trip Project. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
TAX HELP – Consumer Credit Counseling Service will begin its seventh annual free tax preparation program for Niagara County on Tuesday, but due to Covid-19, all returns will be processed virtually.
Niagara County residents should call 712-2060 to schedule a time to drop off their tax documents at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St., Niagara Falls, or at the Cornerstone Arena, 1 Grigg Lewis Way, Lockport.
Taxpayers must bring tax documents, photo ID, Social Security cards and bank account information for direct deposit of refunds, if desired. After CCCS scans the documents, the return will be completed remotely by a volunteer tax preparer. Taxpayers then can come back and review their returns.
. . .
ALTERNATIVE ASHES – Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., will distribute ashes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, but due to the pandemic, they will be given in the Roman fashion, sprinkled on the worshipper’s head, not applied to the forehead. There also will be Masses at noon and 5 p.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Clarence, also will use a safe strategy in its Ashes to Go program from 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. People will be given a small bag of ashes, instructions and a prayer to say at home. Ashes also are available in the parish office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, will offer ashes-to-go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those arriving at the church parking lot will receive a prayer and a bag of palm ashes with instructions on how to administer them at home. Those coming for ashes are invited to bring a canned food item to donate to FeedMore of Western New York.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rosa Whetzle-Trotter, Moira Moldenhauer, Helena Lagace, Joanne Buczkowski, Therese Pitrelli, Mary Lynn Heidel, Deb Feneran, Diane Nowak, Chris Farnsworth, Mike Meyers, Kathy Tiftickjian, Judith Janis, Maria Garozzo-Payne, Anne LaPlante, Samuel Recktenwalt and Kathy Pohlman.
AND TUESDAY – Richard A. Montesano, Toni Ruberto, Meganne Conrad, Lorraine Williams, Dave Pellnat, James Harkins, Dan Clifford, Shelby Weisedel, Ricky Finnegan, Nicole Owczarzak, Ed Tierney, Rose Nadrich, Patti Bollenbacher, Nick Harezga, Stacey Harezga and Mike Smith.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.