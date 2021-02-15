Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 15, 2021 – Agreeable alternatives

. . .

ALTERNATIVE ASHES – Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave., will distribute ashes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, but due to the pandemic, they will be given in the Roman fashion, sprinkled on the worshipper’s head, not applied to the forehead. There also will be Masses at noon and 5 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Clarence, also will use a safe strategy in its Ashes to Go program from 7 to 8 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. People will be given a small bag of ashes, instructions and a prayer to say at home. Ashes also are available in the parish office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, will offer ashes-to-go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those arriving at the church parking lot will receive a prayer and a bag of palm ashes with instructions on how to administer them at home. Those coming for ashes are invited to bring a canned food item to donate to FeedMore of Western New York.

