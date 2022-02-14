Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 14, 2022 – Right for romance

OLAF FUB SEZ: A Valentine’s Day sentiment from comedian Jack Benny, born Benjamin Kubelsky on this date in 1894, “Give me golf clubs, fresh air and a beautiful partner, and you can keep the clubs and the fresh air.”
SAVE THE DATE – The Singles Social Club will hold a Valentine’s Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Kevin the DJ. Admission is $6. Proof of Covid vaccination required. For more info, see the club page on Facebook or call 716-550-1232.
IT HAPPENED HERE – George Scott from the Colored Musicians Club is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. For the link, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84929421322.
Dr. Michael Boston, associate professor at SUNY Brockport, will present “Blacks in Niagara Falls,” a Black History Month program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West. He will discuss the role of African Americans in the Falls from the days of the Underground Railroad through the urban renewal programs of the 1980s. It’s also available online. Admission is $8, $12 couples. It’s also available online at NiagaraFallsUndergroundRailroad.org.
JUST RIGHT – Representatives from the Guinness Brewery will visit the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, at 6 p.m. Tuesday to certify the staff as pourers of the perfect pint, all in preparation for the annual Great Guinness Toast on Friday, as well as the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in March. Guinness pint specials and special Guinness pint glasses will be offered.
‘TIS THE SEASON – The AARP is offering income tax preparation services for seniors 55 and older by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14 in the John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. For an appointment, call 716-297-9324.
TAKE THE WHEEL – Save 10% on your car insurance for three years by attending the Defensive Driving Class from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Metro Roberts Real Estate, 960 Center Road, West Seneca. For more info, call or text Donna Jeffers at 716-868-8266.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sharon Osorio-Mentkowski, Jim Kelly, Bill Stachowski, Cheryl Lyles, Sue Schulman, Cindy Abbott Letro, Eric Andersen, Jordana Halpern, Brendan Bannon, David Zack, Samantha Bonano, Nancy Glasser, Eve Kelley, Carl Falsone, Tyler Bass, Ted Nowicki, Tavia Weidmann, Mark Chappell, Mike Mohart, Kathy Scanio, Gisela Collette, Alfred Janzyck, Conor Clouden Hooley, Tony Post, Anna Bartosiewicz, Sheilah Zaretsky, Megan Blakely, Lynn Bevelacqua, Max McKenna and John “ Jack “ Elliott.
AND TUESDAY – Rosa Whetzle-Trotter, Moira Moldenhauer, Helena Lagace, Michelle Morrisette, Georgia M. Jones, Joanne Buczkowski, Heather Bristow, Mary Lynn Heidle, Therese Pitrelli, Chris Farnsworth, Mike Meyers, Deb Feneran, Diane S. Nowak and Samuel Recktenwalt.
