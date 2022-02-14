Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 14, 2022 – Right for romance

OLAF FUB SEZ: A Valentine’s Day sentiment from comedian Jack Benny, born Benjamin Kubelsky on this date in 1894, “Give me golf clubs, fresh air and a beautiful partner, and you can keep the clubs and the fresh air.”

. . .

SAVE THE DATE – The Singles Social Club will hold a Valentine’s Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Kevin the DJ. Admission is $6. Proof of Covid vaccination required. For more info, see the club page on Facebook or call 716-550-1232.

. . .

IT HAPPENED HERE – George Scott from the Colored Musicians Club is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. For the link, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84929421322.