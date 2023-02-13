OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the first pilot to exceed the speed of sound, flying ace Chuck Yeager, born on this date in 1923, “If you can walk away from a landing, it’s a good landing. If you use the airplane the next day, it’s an outstanding landing.”

TALKING POINTS – Black Rock historian and Scajaquada Creek blogger Alan Oberst is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/87490234362.

The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club presents two speakers at its monthly meeting Tuesday night in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway, Amherst. First up at 6:30 is member Paul Gannon presenting a workshop, “Emergency Shelter Options for Day Trippers,” followed at 7:30 with Friends of Reinstein Woods educator Korah Witherell discussing animal relationships. All are welcome.

Jim Spann from NASA will talk about the research and applications available now that small space satellites are commercially viable at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road, Frewsburg. For more info, visit martzobservatory.org.

BLACK HISTORY – Barbara Nevergold, co-founder of the Uncrowned Queens Institute, tells the story of newspaper publisher Andrew J. Smitherman, who left Tulsa after the 1921 race massacre and came to start a paper in Buffalo, in a free program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Her talk also will be streamed live. Visit michiganstreetbuffalo.org/events.

University at Buffalo professor James Ponzo II focuses on the contributions of the African Diaspora to American in a program titled, “Stories of Our Resilience,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West, Niagara Falls. Also available online. Tickets are $8. Visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.

‘TIS THE SEASON – Create your own Polish pottery in a Pottery and Paczki session from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Stanislaus Social Center, 389 Peckham St. $30 fee includes all materials. Registration needed by Wednesday. Call 716-854-5510 or email krystyna.stans@gmail.com.

