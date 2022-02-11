Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 11, 2022 – Almost there

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to inventor Thomas Alva Edison, born on this date in 1847, “Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”
. . .
ICY HOT – The annual Fire and Ice Celebration continues from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, 10 Dunham Ave., Celoron. Featured will be 10 tons worth of fresh ice carvings. Proceeds benefit the Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County. Each evening ends with fireworks. Ice bar tickets are $30, advance only, at brownpapertickets.com.
. . .
GET GROWING – The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County master gardener program is going virtual for its 17th annual Communities in Bloom classes. Coming up online at 9 a.m. Saturday is Caitlin Tucker-Rodale with “Backyard Farming,” followed at 10:30 by Gail Wells talking about Buffalo Freedom Gardens. Classes are $20 each. Register at cce.cornell.edu/events.
. . .
SECOND CUP – Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will have a guest speaker at his Coffee with Chris session at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. On hand will be Mike Casale, Niagara County’s head of economic development. An open forum follows. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 716-696-0086.
. . .
EXTRA POINTS – The Lancaster Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday with a display of vintage football items.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Roland R. Georger, Gayle Price, Phylicia Dove, Ella Marie Tasca, Gwendolyn Leister, Maureen Pantera, Rose Amodeo, Lisa Hewitt, Dominic Patterson, Cooper Melisz, Amanda Mays, Nickole Mitchell, Justin Krenglicki, Katie Lewis, Ginny Foschio, Ken Levan and Paul Musilli.
AND SATURDAY – Mike Robitaille, Dr. Martin Brecher, Juanita K. Hunter, Carin Greenfield, Halimah Madyun, Gary Witman, Milt “Chip” Munger, Mark Lickfeld, Anne Augustyn, Donna Forsyth, Adien Vallone, Michael Agro, Jamie Panek, Gabrielle Pennock, Sister Mary Kristin Pietrowicz, Sister Mary Lorianne Tylczynski, Susan Smart, Dennis Gilhooley, Julie Topor, Kathy Jakubowski, Julia “Juju” McHale, Maureen Healy, Mark “Rogo” Rogowski, Frank Gawinski, Carla Benz and Amanda Jo Kelly-Platt.
AND SUNDAY – Mark Mulville, Bob Reis, Erin Coyle, Lynn Wessel Keane, Betty Erker, Joe Cole, Catherine Woloszyn, Carolyn Ball, Christine Provenzano, Sue Fitz, Ben Meckes, Rita Rose Gresock, Allana Bycina, Paul Badaszewski, Jeremy Kephart, Andrea Lesniowski, Carly Switalski and Jeff Lavelle.
