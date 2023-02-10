OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Jimmy Durante, born on this date in 1893, “Man is the only animal that can be skinned more than once.”

SNOWED UNDER – Weather expert Jack Kanack leads a discussion, “Which snow event was the worst? Blizzard of 1977 or the Blizzard of 2022,” at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Road, Town of Tonawanda. All are welcome.

STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds its Winter Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free appraisals of antiques and collectibles by local experts. Ten Lives Club and Magic’s Mission will have adoptable cats and dogs. There also will be a Veterans One-Stop information table.

BE SAFE – Erie County sheriff’s deputies will do free child car seat checks and installations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Fire Company District 2, 1845 Union Road, West Seneca. Deputies also do seat checks from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Elma Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road.

DOING ITS PART – Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown celebrates Abraham Lincoln’s birthday Sunday with special programming which includes hourly musket demonstrations, a cannon firing and a 1 p.m. presentation about the Seventh U.S. Infantry, which was garrisoned at the fort during the early part of the Civil War. For more info, call 716-745-7611 or visit oldfortniagara.org.

HELPING OUT – You can assist people in need on Buffalo’s East Side by taking deposit bottles and cans to any Bottles and Cans Retrieval Center location. Just tell the clerk you want to donate the refunds to Sister Johnice at the Response to Love Center.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Larry Soong, Michael Merrell, Mindy Cervoni, Diane Benczkowski, Mark Cunningham, Linda Fenlon, Sierra Pyle, Bill Whited III, Benjamin LaGrow, Bonnie Platt, Michelle Grabowski, Kerrie Yeates, Maggie Campbell, Bob Newton, Chip Coe, John Michael Buczkowski, Artie McGavis and Shelly Piwowar.

AND SATURDAY – Richard Szymanski, Roland R. Georger, Gayle Price, Phylicia Dove, Rose Amodeo, Deborah Kipler, Amanda Mays, Paul Musilli, Cooper Melisz, Lisa Hewitt, Justin Krenglicki, Ella Marie Tasca, Anne Augustyn, Donna Forsyth, Gwendolyn Leisten, Mark Cudlow, Mary Ellen Campiere and Katie Schneider Lewis.

AND SUNDAY – Mike Robitaille, Dr. Martin Brecher, Juanita K. Hunter, Carin Greenfield, Halimah Madyun, Milt “Chip” Munger, Michael Agro, Lyn Clark, Christine Zwolenkiewicz, Katie Ignaszak, Susan Smart, Kathy Jakubowski, Maureen Healy, Susan Kaefer, Gary Adonis Castine, Jamie Polk, Gabriella Pennock, Sister Mary Kaisten Pietrowicz, Sister Mary Lorianne Tylozynski, Julia Michaleski, Frank Gawinski, Loretta Gucwa, Gordon Dysinger, Kevin Filipski, Lella Winkowski and Amanda Platt.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.