Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 10, 2021 – Nearer than you'd think

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to German poet and playwright Bertolt Brecht, born on this date in 1898, “Everyone chases after happiness, not noticing that happiness is right at their heels.”

. . .

HELP WANTED – AAA of Western and Central New York is holding a virtual career fair from noon to 2 p.m. today to fill positions for insurance sales agents in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse areas. To register, visit info.westerncentralny.aaa.com/events.

. . .

NAME YOUR PRICE – The Buffalo Chamber Players have adopted a new ticket policy for their live streaming concert from Asbury Hall at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Tickets to the program, which includes Bologne’s “Harpsichord Quartet in G Minor” and works by Couperin and Puccini, is pay-what-you-can. The performance will be available online for a week. For info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

. . .