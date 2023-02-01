Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 1, 2023 – Breaking the ice

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer, songwriter and king of punk funk Rick James, born James Ambrose Johnson Jr. in Buffalo on this date in 1948, “Whether you’re rich or poor, life’s still cold-blooded.”

BUZZED – An opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington St., for “Caffeinated Injustices,” an exhibition by artist Bianca L. McGraw, who paints with coffee to express her reactions to the May 14 mass shooting. The works also include a sculpture by McGraw inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, made entirely of Lego bricks. For more info, visit wnybookarts.org.

CHILLING – The 36th annual Jerry Starr Ken-Ton Schools Sleepout will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, one of the coldest nights of the winter, at the Hoover school complex, 199 Thorncliff Road, Town of Tonawanda. Some will spend the night indoors, while others will brave the elements outdoors in refrigerator boxes to raise awareness about the struggles of the homeless and to raise donations for the Family Support Center and Ken-Ton Closet. Donations can be made online at GoFundMe.com or dropped off in person on the day of the Sleepout at the Hoover complex.

Ice fishing demonstrations, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and winter activities for kids are featured in Winter Wonderland in the Woods from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive off Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga. The SPCA Wildlife Department will talk about wild animal rehabilitation at 12:30 p.m. and forest rangers will lead an ice rescue demonstration at 1:30. It’s free. No registration required. For more info, call 716-683-5959 or visit reinsteinwoods.org.

HELP FOR VETS – A Veterans Benefit Outreach will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. On hand will be R. J. Bishop, field examiner for the Department of Veterans Affairs to answer questions about eligibility and enrollment, toxic exposure screening and women’s health. To register, call 716-332-4375.

PAWS IN THE ACTION – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host its 2023 Kitten Bowl from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Rockin’ Buffalo Saloon, 1800 Union Road, West Seneca. Teams of four or five kittens will compete in uniform, with live commentary from Trainwreck Sports. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 2, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

SECOND CHANCE – There’s another opportunity to save 10% on car insurance for three years by taking a defensive driving class, this time from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 the Metro Roberts Real Estate office at 861 Abbott Road in South Buffalo. Seats are limited. For info, call Donna Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

