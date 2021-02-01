Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 1, 2021 – Reaching up

TALL TOPIC – Sunflowers are the subject as the free Garden Talk series hosted by the Genesee County Master Gardeners continues at noon Thursday on Zoom. Master Gardener Brandie Waite will lead the 45-minute session online. Registration is required. Visit genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events.

NIAGARA NOTABLES – Old Fort Niagara will celebrate Black History Month with a special tour at 10:30 a.m. Saturday that will spotlight African-Americans who served at the fort over the course of three centuries.

The tour will recount the lives and times of former slave Richard Pierpoint, who served in Butler’s Rangers during the Revolutionary War; the 24th Infantry Regiment, an African-American unit formed after the Civil War and stationed at the fort in 1909; and Hubert Crawford, the Buffalo-based artist whose mural, “Lions of Cantigny,” will be viewed in the fort’s officers club.

The tour is limited to 20 visitors. Pre-registration is required. Call Erika Schrader at 745-7611, ext. 221, or email eschrader@oldfortniagara.org.