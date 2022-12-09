Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 9, 2022 – Good looking

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Redd Foxx, born John Elroy Sanford on this date in 1922, “Beauty may be skin deep, but ugly goes clear to the bone.”

. . .

KEEP THEM HEALTHY – The Niagara County Department of Health is holding a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the North Tonawanda Public Works Department, 758 Erie Ave. Reservations required. Call 716-439-7444 or visit niagaracounty.com/health.

. . .

GO FOR GIFTS – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, hosts its holiday flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free appraisals by Hamburg Coins. The Veterans One-Stop Center will have info to assist veterans.

A variety of artisans will offer items at the Erie Canal Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises, 210 Market St., Lockport.

There will be gifts for kids, stocking stuffers, a bake sale and a visit from Santa and his elves at the winter bazaar from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady Help of Christians School Hall, 4125 Union Road at Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. Donations of nonperishable food items and winter clothing will be collected.

Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue will host a vendor sale and basket raffle with 20 local artisans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Admission $2.

. . .

ALL ARE WELCOME – Comfort at Christmas, a service of poetry, music, reflection and meditative prayer for those in search of hope and healing, will be offered at 4 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville.

Award-winning storyteller and author Lorna MacDonald Czarnota is guest at a family service that will include children and youth at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St.

. . .

HOW SWEET IT IS – Agape United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds a cookie and baked good sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Nut rolls, apple strudel and other ethnic treats are featured in the annual holiday bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, 177 Weber Road, Lackawanna.

Sweets and stocking stuffer gifts are available in the Christmas cookie sale and raffle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the St. John XXIII Parish Hall, Harlem Road and Arcade Street, West Seneca.

. . .

SHARE A CUP – Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who has just announced he is running for re-election, is guest when Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Columbo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.