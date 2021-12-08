Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 8, 2021 – How sweet it is

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and cartoonist James Thurber, born on this date in 1894, “The most dangerous food is wedding cake.”
MYSTERY SOLVLED – We’ve finally found out when everyone can see Father Ray Herberger’s extraordinary collection of 370 Nativity scenes from 61 countries, which are on display at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Youngstown. Father Ray says viewing is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Dec. 17 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 18 and 19. After that, they can be seen from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23 and Dec. 27 to 30, and on Jan. 2.
PENS IN HAND – Ten authors will sign copies of their books from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, as part of the Shop South Buffalo promotion. Among them will be Timothy Bohen (“Against the Grain: The History of Buffalo’s First Ward”), Frances A. Kulik (“God’s Pencil”), Elizabeth Licata (“Secret Buffalo”), Father Bill Quinlivan (“Coming Home to Christmas Through Advent”), Mary Quinn-Stanbro (“The Bond of Blue”), Roger Roberge Rainville (“South Buffalo – The Way It Was”) and Mary Ann Siuta Voorhees (“The Sattler’s Diary”).
TAILS UP – Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue will host “Beer for Cats Christmas” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave., featuring a silent auction, raffles and three special craft brews on tap. For more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com.
COOL YULE – The Custode-Parisi Quartet will play “Christmas Jazz” at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Quaker St., Orcharcd Park. All are welcome. Masks required. Free-will donations.
CHRISTMAS PAST – The Historical Association of Lewiston is co-sponsoring an evening of Victorian dining and theater Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St. Dinner at 6, followed by Mike Randall’s presentation of “A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens” at 7:30. Tickets are $50. Call 716-754-4214.
DROP IN – The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will hold an open house from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in its new Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse, 405 Ohio St. Visitors can learn about a variety of rowing programs, including one for female cancer survivors, and check out the club’s veranda overlooking the Buffalo River. For more info, call 716-855-4618 or visit rowbuffalo.com.
