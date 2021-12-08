Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 8, 2021 – How sweet it is

MYSTERY SOLVLED – We’ve finally found out when everyone can see Father Ray Herberger’s extraordinary collection of 370 Nativity scenes from 61 countries, which are on display at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Youngstown. Father Ray says viewing is from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Dec. 17 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Dec. 18 and 19. After that, they can be seen from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23 and Dec. 27 to 30, and on Jan. 2.