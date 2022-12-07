Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 7, 2022 – The inside game

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Heywood Broun, born on this date in 1888, “Sports do not build character. They reveal it.”

. . .

SHOW YOUR COLORS – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary offers Bills Mafia merchandise on sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

. . .

NIGHT OUT – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts a Beer for Cats Christmas happy hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave. Tickets for 10-ounce specialty drafts – a keg from Other Half Brewing and a keg from Thin Man Brewery – are two for $12, four for $20. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

AUTHOR HOUR – Mark Twain rubbed shoulders here in Buffalo with former chief executive Millard Fillmore and future White House resident Grover Cleveland. Twain scholar and retired SUNY Buffalo State professor Dr. Thomas Reigstad offers a free program, “Mark Twain and the Presidents,” at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

Author Kim Chinquee, a professor at SUNY Buffalo State, reads from her new novel, “Pipette,” and signs copies at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Limited to 30 seats. Call 716-332-4375 to register.

. . .

RIVALS MEET – The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park will host an Army-Navy Game Watch Party on a big screen Saturday in the Hangar Building. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. A $35 donation helps preserve the park’s ships and includes food, beverages, games and prizes. Advance registration required. Visit buffalonavalpark.org/event/watchparty.

. . .

FILL THE FREEZER – Prizes come from Camillo’s Sloan Meat Market as St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, holds a meat raffle Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., first spin at 7. Tickets are $10 and include a beverage and a sandwich. Outside snacks allowed. For more info, call 716-674-1233 or visit stpetersucc.org.

. . .

SPIRITS BRIGHT – The national champion 80-member American Legion Band of the Tonawandas gives its Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Performing Arts Center at Cardinal O’Hara High School, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $15, $13 advance. For more info, visit tonawandalegionband.com.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Reservations are needed by Monday for the Clarence Contemporary Club’s monthly luncheon meeting Dec. 20 at the Fox Valley Country Club, 6161 Genesee St., Lancaster. The Clarence High School Chorale will perform. Call Susan Stenson at 716-474-8374.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – T. J. Pignataro, R. Bruce Baum, Erin Heaney, Blythe Merrill, John C. Colucci, Colleen Rathke, Carol Sabuda, Yvonne Sharp, Norman Werts Sr., Terry Nawotka, Sally Shea, George Moreale, Dylan Kiener, Jeff Naab, Pat Kempf Lehr, Susan Hanners, Anne Gossart, Madonna Schober, Rose Schafer, Mary Brenner and Susan Milleville.

AND THURSDAY – Cormac O’Malley, Kate Beltz-Foley, M. Kim Yonaty, Timothy Sember, Robert Mohikiber, Daniel Tronolone, Bobbie Slacer Cap, Megan Beardi, Aria Rizzo, James J. Pace, Timothy Streb, Karen Smith, Penny Cousins, Judith Krause, Helen Walkowiak and Roger Rosplochowski.

