Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 6, 2021 – It's all in the timing

FACE TO FACE AGAIN – After a year of holding the free sessions for its consumer debt legal clinic on Zoom because of the pandemic, the Western New York Law Center is going back to holding them in person, beginning from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. Those attending should bring all paperwork and will have an opportunity to meet with an attorney. For more info, call 716-828-8432.