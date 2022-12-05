Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 5, 2022 – Save a step

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our eighth president, Martin Van Buren, born on this date in 1782, “It is easier to do a job right than to explain why you didn’t.”

. . .

PERSPECTIVES – Beth Kinsman Gosch, executive director of the Western New York Foundation, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84201353146.

Buffalo History Museum programs and education coordinator Patrick F. Ryan explores the early rumblings of Southern rebellion in “Secessionism and the Road to the Civil War” in the museum’s Happy Hour History session at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $5.

Bridget Beilein, professor of world languages at Niagara County Community College, shares her expertise in “Basic Travel Hacks and Tips on How to Use Social Media to Help Plan Your Next Trip” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the NCCC Sanborn campus. Fee is $10. For more info and to register, call Maryjo Erway at 716-614-6472 or visit niagara.cc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy.

. . .

WINTER WARMUP – Discover the joys of cross-country skiing at the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club’s annual open house from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wick Center at Daemen University, 4380 Main St., Amherst. There will be displays of equipment and clothing, waxing clinics, videos and door prizes. All are welcome. Admission is free. For more info, visit buffalonordic.org.

. . .

COULD BE YOURS – Hundreds of original 5-by-7 inch works by local artists can be acquired and taken home right away for just $20 each at the Art Off the Wall fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. Admission is $15. The first 50 people who purchase a $25 Fast Pass at conta.cc/3EqsQUZ will get in at 5:30 to make their choices. Larger works will be offered in a separate silent auction. For more info, visit carnegieartcenter.org.

. . .

MERRY MELODIES – The Lackawanna Historical Association presents the Lackawanna High School Chorus and Band in “A Holiday Celebration of Song and Music” at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

FOR THE KIDS – A Shower for Mary to collect baby items for people assisted by Healthy Families and Cattaraugus-Wyoming County Head Start will begin with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Franciscan Sisters at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, 115 Main St., Allegany. Needed are diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, bibs, onesies, socks and winter outdoor clothing in infant and toddler sizes. Bagged and wrapped gifts also can be dropped off at the motherhouse between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today through Thursday.

Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., offers the Knox Kids4Jesus Christmas Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with free pizza, popcorn, punch, cookie decorating, games and crafts for youngsters. To register, call 716-873-2423 or email Barbara Smith at 63barbsmith@gmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – John Rzeznik, Francis Joseph McGrath, Melodie K. Baker, Cassandra Uzar, Thomas Meegan, Chuck Schmelzer, Linda Sachs, Declan Eileen Chavanne, Shannon Dougherty, Cecelia Coyne “CeCe” Rajczak, Benjamin Pietraszewski, Patrick Donahue, Michael Sokol, Jacqueline Kretzmon, Grey Pascucci, Charlie Gugino, Linda Oesterle, Finley Hopper Sullivan, Denise Crawford and Donna Czora.

AND TUESDAY – Anthony Bannon, Alex McArthur, Marge Gillies, George Fitzpatrick, Mike Mombrea Sr., Beverly A. Clark, Alania Brown, Gwendolyn Navy, Shannon Mills, Danielle Glynn, Russell Petrozzi, Mary Bugenhagen, Gisella Moss, Mary Jane Piechocki, David Rauls, Monica Nowak, Elaine Connors, Luciana Beardi, Emily Baginski, Adam Henninger, Joslyn Newman-Snyder, Teresa Cybulski and Hollie Buscaglia Jones.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.