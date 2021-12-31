 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 31, 2021 – Branching out
0 comments

Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 31, 2021 – Branching out

Support this work for $1 a month

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish poet Alexander Smith, born on this date in 1829, “Trees are your best antiques.”

. . .

A New Year

Time for

A clean slate

Time to

Start over

Time to

Resolve

To do something more

To better oneself

Time to

Change

– Wendy Schreiner

. . .

UP AND IN – Father Baker Council 2243, Knights of Columbus, will hold its annual Free Throw Competition for boys and girls aged 9 to 14 beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the gym at Our Lady of Victory Elementary School, 2760 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.

For entry forms, visit fatherbakerkofc.com and click on “News & Announcements.” Forms also will be available at the gym. Winners move on to district competition Jan. 16.

Participants should bring sneakers, have parental consent and must furnish proof of age with a birth certificate. For more info, call John Radwan at 716-675-1804 or Bob Meegan at 716-348-6119.

. . .

HELPING HAND – The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, working with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, soon will be offering Youth Peer Support Services to Niagara County middle and high school students.

There will be classroom presentations on subjects related to mental health, along with one-to-one assistance by Youth Peer staff for those who may need additional support.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Keli-Koran F. Luchey, Diane Christian, Darcy Young, Kathleen Giles, Julia Snyder, Gail Major, Micah Hyde, Jamie Troy, Joey Battaglia, Joey Bucheker, Sue Kopra Natali, Patrick Kelly, Sandy Jordan, Amanda Skinner, Mary Beth Lalka, Lileigh Safe, Nancy Buchbinder, Donna Spencer, Mildred Sultanik, Drew Brocato and Frank DeMart.

AND SATURDAY – Jeff Simon, Marisa Wigglesworth, Yves-Richard Blanc, Kristin Watson, Kim Clouden, Jack Myers, Cheryl La Forest, Phyllis Wesolek, Elaine Clark, Libby Graci, Philip Kurzanski, James D. Bryant, John Crowley, Bob Sikora, Patricia Kowalski, Michelle Wutz, Alice Werynski, Cheryl LaForest, Delores Pryor, Elaine Wagner, Nancy Corriere, Janelle Kraft, Allayne Barnum, Mary Lou Zeis, Eileen Smith, Dennis Beres and Sister Mary Blaise Sierlas.

AND SUNDAY – Randy Kramer, Polla Milligan, Joe Rubino, Melissa Brown, Betsy Mitchell, Erica Muhleman, Sara McGavis, Meara Halt, Mary Ann Ash, Christopher Stanz, Jack Birner, Flynn Heidinger, James Coppola, Karen Ryan, Michelle Sobczyk, Rita Ciezak, Leona Badaszewski, Hailey Rice, Robin Kitson, Tracey Wilson, Samantha Schreck and Kylie Renee Hennigan.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Aleppo bathhouses revived as Syria crisis turn showers into a luxury

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News