Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 31, 2021 – Branching out

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish poet Alexander Smith, born on this date in 1829, “Trees are your best antiques.”
. . .
A New Year
Time for
A clean slate
Time to
Start over
Time to
Resolve
To do something more
To better oneself
Time to
Change
– Wendy Schreiner
. . .
UP AND IN – Father Baker Council 2243, Knights of Columbus, will hold its annual Free Throw Competition for boys and girls aged 9 to 14 beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 in the gym at Our Lady of Victory Elementary School, 2760 South Park Ave., Lackawanna.
For entry forms, visit fatherbakerkofc.com and click on “News & Announcements.” Forms also will be available at the gym. Winners move on to district competition Jan. 16.
Participants should bring sneakers, have parental consent and must furnish proof of age with a birth certificate. For more info, call John Radwan at 716-675-1804 or Bob Meegan at 716-348-6119.
. . .
HELPING HAND – The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, working with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, soon will be offering Youth Peer Support Services to Niagara County middle and high school students.
There will be classroom presentations on subjects related to mental health, along with one-to-one assistance by Youth Peer staff for those who may need additional support.
. . .
