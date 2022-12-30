Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 30, 2022 – Get lucky

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Canadian humorist Stephen Leacock, born on this date in 1869, “I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work the more I have of it.”

. . .

TRY, TRY AGAIN – Due to the weather last weekend, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 75 Center St., Gowanda, had to postpone the free Christmas dinner it planned to serve. It’s rescheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. All are invited. For more info, call Sue Ashby at 716-597-5990.

The weather also forced the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda to cancel this week’s Winter Art Camp for Kids aged 8 to 12. It’s being rescheduled as a Spring Art Camp on April 12 to 14 with the same teachers. For more info, visit carnegieartcenter.org.

. . .

KNOW YOUR CRITTERS – Tanya Lowe, curator and education director from Hawk Creek Wildlife Center in East Aurora, is guest speaker at the January meeting of the Orchard Park Garden Club at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. To illustrate her topic, “Animals in the Garden,” she will bring along some animal ambassadors. Guests and prospective members welcome. No Orchard Park residency required. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

. . .

WELCOME MAT – The Orchard Park Historical Society will celebrate the 13th day of Christmas by opening the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 7. The house will be decorated for the holidays and currently features a display about Native Americans. Admission is free.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Liz Jones, Madeline Jane Fecio, Carrie M. Bryant-Martin, Reva Harriet McDuffie, Dr. Kenneth D. Anthone, Charmaigne Wagoner Lonergan, Joanne Chittenden, Joe Panek Montana, Gene Drebot, Bryan Dal Porto, Kate Welshofer, Charlie Moore, Shaun Bohen, Virgil Mesmer, Tammy Rudnicki, Earl W. Webb III, Michelle Lemiesz, Carol Schaller, Ally Miklas, Chuck Safe, Declan Wiles, Char “Lunde” Lonergan, Evan Lewis, Arlene Adamaszek, Dan Francis and Daniel Leahy.

AND SATURDAY – Rene Robert, Keli-Koran F. Luchey, Diane Christian, Darcy Young, Kathleen Giles, Evan Braunscheidel, Jamison Troy, Micah Hyde, Gail Major, Julia Snyder, Joey Battaglia, Susan Kopra, Heidi Henzler, Joe Bucheker, Nancy M. Stanley, Audrey Walkowiak, Mary Beth Lalka, Mary Pat McNamara, Nancy Buchbinder, Drew Brocato, Lileigh Safe, Annabelle Haefner, Mildred Sultanik, Carson Scales, John Horan, Frank DeMart and Jerry Wilson.

AND SUNDAY – Jeff Simon, Yves-Richard Blanc, Kristin Watson, Marisa Wigglesworth, Rita Singleton, Kim Clouden, Elaine Clark, Nancy Corriere, Philip Kurzanski, James D. Bryant, Patricia Kowalski, Michelle Wutz, Alice Warynski, John Crowley, Dennis Beres, Sister Mary Blaise, Delores Pryor and Eileen Smith.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.