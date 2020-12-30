Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 30, 2020 – High hopes

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to golf great Tiger Woods, born on this date in 1975, “The thing you don’t dream about as a kid is all the peripheral stuff that comes with success.”

. . .

TAKE A CHANCE – There are still a few tickets left for the Mason’s Mission Winter Raffle, which benefits the effort to build a special needs water park for kids in Pendleton, where all the fun stuff will be wheelchair accessible.

Top prize is a 65-inch high definition TV, a surround sound system and a lap computer. There also will be four $500 cash prizes. Tickets are $25, three for $60. Drawing will be live on Facebook at noon Thursday. For tickets and info, call 200-7346.

. . .

QUESTION TIME – People with disabilities can find out when and where they can receive Covid-19 vaccinations in a pair of sessions on Zoom next Wednesday hosted by Western New York Independent Living Inc.

The live online presentations will be held online at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Arrangements also can be made to listen by phone.