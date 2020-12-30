Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 30, 2020 – High hopes

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to golf great Tiger Woods, born on this date in 1975, “The thing you don’t dream about as a kid is all the peripheral stuff that comes with success.”
TAKE A CHANCE – There are still a few tickets left for the Mason’s Mission Winter Raffle, which benefits the effort to build a special needs water park for kids in Pendleton, where all the fun stuff will be wheelchair accessible.
Top prize is a 65-inch high definition TV, a surround sound system and a lap computer. There also will be four $500 cash prizes. Tickets are $25, three for $60. Drawing will be live on Facebook at noon Thursday. For tickets and info, call 200-7346.
QUESTION TIME – People with disabilities can find out when and where they can receive Covid-19 vaccinations in a pair of sessions on Zoom next Wednesday hosted by Western New York Independent Living Inc.
The live online presentations will be held online at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Arrangements also can be made to listen by phone.
Pre-registration is needed by next Tuesday and space is limited. Call 836-0822, ext. 146, or email Jillian Moss at jmoss@wnyil.org. A link will be provided to the Zoom meeting or a call-in number will be given for a phone connection.
BUMPER CROP – Cornell Cooperative Extension’s annual Corn Congress, which provides the latest updates on techniques for growing corn, will be a virtual conference for the first time due to the pandemic. It will be held on Zoom next Wednesday and Jan. 7.
Cost is $45. Pre-registration is required. For info, call Brandie Waite at 585-343-3040, ext. 138. For the full conference schedule and to register online, visit nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu.
