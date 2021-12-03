Reporters' Notebook: Dec, 3, 2021 – Lost and found

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to rock singer Ozzy Osbourne, born on this date in 1948, “Of all the things I’ve lost, I miss my mind the most.”
. . .
HOLIDAY SPIRIT – One of the marvels of the holiday season is Father Roy Herberger’s collection of 370 Nativity scenes from 61 countries. They can be seen from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for the next three weekends at Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, Lewiston.
Also happening this weekend is the annual Lewiston Christmas Walk, which will end with an Electric Light Parade at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include the Lewiston Choraleers singing holiday music from 1 to 2 p.m. in front of St. Peter’s Church, 620 Center St.
. . .
DOG DAYS – Have your dog’s photo taken with St. Nick when Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue hosts Santa Paws from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2200 Military Road, Town of Tonawanda. Photos $10.
White Whiskers Dog Sanctuary benefits from a Holiday Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, with Christmas crafts, stocking stuffers, jewelry, chowder and baked goods. Special guests are WGRZ-TV’s Scott Levin and his wife Lisa.
. . .
READY TO EAT – The Churchill Memorial United Methodist Women will hold a Christmas cookie bake sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 8900 Boston State Road, Hamburg. Cookies $12 a package. Pre-order at 716-941-3645.
Payne Avenue Christian Church, 1459 Payne Ave., hosts a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners $12. Call 716-990-3942.
. . .
GRAB A GIFT – SS. Peter and Paul Church in Hamburg holds a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Social Center, 68 E. Main St., with holiday items, housewares, jewelry, a children’s section and raffles. Breakfast sandwiches, chili and beverages available.
St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church holds its annual Family Christmas Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, with prize booths, toys, wine, theme baskets, turkeys and hams. Santa visits from 2 to 4.
. . .
HO HO HO – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, hosts Lunch with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with photos, a free lunch and a Christmas movie.
The Town of Lockport holds its fourth annual Cookies and Cocoa with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in Day Road Park, 5514 Day Road, including horse-drawn carriage rides and other treats.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Leonard Testa, Janice Okun, Andrew Galarneau, Robin Brox, Chet Bridger, Dan Kirchberger, Valerie Bello, Joann Weidright, Maeve Lickfeld, Annie Pearl McSpadden, Jack Zamojski, Rasmus Asplund, Nancy M. Galley, Logan O’Malley, JoEllen Pennella, Maura Kutnyak, Faye Ann Nowak, Ed Courtney, Donna Czora, Bob Ulrich, Claire Palumbo, Fred Shear and Amber Curry.
AND SATURDAY – Shirley Drennan, Mary Terrana, Alan Greer, Maria Halt, Taster “T. C.” Crews, Jack Carone, Sister Mary Anita Benecki, Donna Buil, Amanda Stelmach, Josie Avarello, Stacia McBride, Gail Conschafter, Colleen Koehn, Amy Nowak, Nina Rae O’Neill, Paul Sawicz, Gerry Stead, Janet Jarmuz, Cindy Trimm, Holly Griffin Seiser, Vincent Hornberger Sr. and Miranda Marlow Lagace.
AND SUNDAY – John Rzeznik, Melodie K. Baker, Cassandra Uzar, Scott Weidmann, Owen Toohey, Thomas Meegan, Declan Chavanne, Brian Brennan, Linda Sachs, Patrick Donahue, Lindsay Tomaka, Lucy Polizzi, JonLuke Pencille, Francis Joseph “Joe” McGrath, Cecelia “Cece” Coyne Rajczak, Grey Pascucci, Paul DiVito, Linda Oesterle, Thomas Evans, Tyler Kraft, Patty Lepore and Sean Lagace.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.
When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.