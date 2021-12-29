Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 29, 2021 – Bright ideas

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Paula Poundstone, born on this date in 1959, “Adults are always asking kids what they want to be when they grow up because they are looking for ideas.”

...

QUICK STUDY – Students can earn three credits in less than two weeks in Niagara County Community College’s winter session. Nearly 30 courses will be offered from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15 in subjects such as Spanish, business, music appreciation and introduction to sociology. Credits can transfer to most Western New York colleges. For more info and to register, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/reg.

...

READY TO GO – The monthly community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca, is still take-out only. This month it includes two slices of pizza, a container of chicken wing soup made by organizer Mark Koeppel and a special dessert from Pam’s Puddings and Pies in the Eastern Hills Mall. The meal is free. Donations are welcome.

...