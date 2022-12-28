Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 28, 2022 – Changeable

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the 28th president of the United States, Woodrow Wilson, born on this date in 1856, “If you want to make enemies, try to change something.”

. . .

NEVER TOO LATE – Author Christina Abt is speaker at the monthly meeting of the Clarence Contemporary Club on Jan. 17 in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3840 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Her topic: “Money or Love, Internet Dating from the Far Side of 40.” Charge for lunch is $27. Reservations are needed by Jan. 9. Call Barbara Brand at 716-479-8649.

. . .

SUMMER PLANS – The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is holding four exams in the Niagara Region for lifeguards next summer at Beaver Island, Woodlawn Beach, Evangola and Fort Niagara state parks.

The first will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Grand Island High School, 1100 Ransom Road, Grand Island. The others will take place at Hamburg Middle School, 360 Division St., Hamburg. On March 11 and April 22, they will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On May 20, the exam will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and have proof they have completed CPR for the Professional and Red Cross Lifeguard Training. Pay is $20 to $24 an hour. For more info and to register, call Andrew Chouinard at 607-333-4266 or email Andrew.Chouinard@parks.ny.gov.

. . .

HOP TO IT – Learn how to set everything in alignment for the upcoming Year of the Rabbit at the 19th Feng Shui Annual Energy Changes class Jan. 14, hosted online by Linda Ellson, owner of Feng Shui Your World. Ellson, a graduate of the American School of Classical Feng Shui and a member of the International Feng Shui Guild, is often seen on WKBW-TV’s “AM Buffalo.” Fee is $40 until Jan. 7, when it increases to $48. The class also is available on demand for 30 days. To register, visit linktr.ee/yearoftherabbit2023.

. . .

GREEN GURUS – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County is holding a new training class for master gardeners from Feb. 8 to May 20. Instruction will take place online at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with about six in-person classes at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville. Tuition is $125. Application deadline is Jan. 16. For applications, call 716-664-9502 or visit cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu/gardening.

. . .

