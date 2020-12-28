Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 28, 2020 – Take another look

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Woodrow Wilson, born Thomas Woodrow Wilson on this date in 1856, “If a dog will not come to you after having looked you in the face, you should go home and examine your conscience.”

. . .

FINANCE THE FUTURE – John Hartman, founder of Signity Financial in Amherst, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. His topic: “What is ESG Investing and Why Does It Matter?” ESG (Environmenal, Social and Governance) investing, also known as “sustainable investing,” takes into account the overall impact of investments. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

. . .

BRIGHT NIGHTS – Christmas is past, but you still have till Thursday to take a look at the 16th annual Fairgrounds Festival of Lights, which offers more than 70 displays on the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

The lights will be on from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening and there will be a short fireworks display every hour on the half hour by the Skylighters of New York.