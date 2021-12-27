Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 27, 2021 – Uncorked

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for New Year’s Eve from actress Marlene Dietrich, born on this date in 1901, “Champagne makes you feel like it’s Sunday and better days are just around the corner.”
BRING SOME CHEER – Get entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets in the M&T Club when the Buffalo Bills finish the regular season Jan. 9 against the New York Jets in Highmark Stadium. All you need to do is be a donor at any ConnectLife blood drive today through Friday. Blood is especially needed during this holiday season. For more info, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
DINNER BREAK – You’ll need to place your order by Wednesday for the spaghetti dinners offered Thursday by the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.
TIMELY ADVICE – Though the Erie County Health Department is focusing a lot of its attention on the pandemic, it hasn’t forgotten its other concerns with safety and well-being on its social media sites. Showing up on Twitter the other day was this reminder: “Go water your Christmas tree. You’re sure it’s fine? Go check.”
GET OUTDOORS – Allegany State Park is ringing in 2022 with a trio of events – a New Gear’s Eve Bike Ride at 6 p.m. Friday, a First Day Hike at 10 a.m. Saturday and a First Day Bike at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Friday’s bike ride begins at Camp Allegany. Riders should bring lights, their own snacks and a helmet and dress for the weather. Saturday’s ride, led by Next Level Mountain Biking, kicks off from the administration building in the Red House area. Fat bikes are suggested.
The hike is a three-mile trek along the new Quaker Run Area multi-use trail. Hikers should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Friends of Allegany State Park will provide hot chocolate and coffee at the former gift shop.
For more info on Friday’s bike ride and Saturday’s hike, call 716-354-9101, ext. 232, or email AlleganySP@parks.ny.gov. For Saturday’s bike ride, call Kristian Reiber at 716-785-2685 or email nextlevelmountainbiking@gmail.com.
