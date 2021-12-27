Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 27, 2021 – Uncorked

TIMELY ADVICE – Though the Erie County Health Department is focusing a lot of its attention on the pandemic, it hasn’t forgotten its other concerns with safety and well-being on its social media sites. Showing up on Twitter the other day was this reminder: “Go water your Christmas tree. You’re sure it’s fine? Go check.”

. . .

GET OUTDOORS – Allegany State Park is ringing in 2022 with a trio of events – a New Gear’s Eve Bike Ride at 6 p.m. Friday, a First Day Hike at 10 a.m. Saturday and a First Day Bike at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Friday’s bike ride begins at Camp Allegany. Riders should bring lights, their own snacks and a helmet and dress for the weather. Saturday’s ride, led by Next Level Mountain Biking, kicks off from the administration building in the Red House area. Fat bikes are suggested.

The hike is a three-mile trek along the new Quaker Run Area multi-use trail. Hikers should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Friends of Allegany State Park will provide hot chocolate and coffee at the former gift shop.