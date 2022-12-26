Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 26, 2022 – Making a list

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist David Sedaris, born on this date in 1956, “I haven’t the slightest idea how to change people, but still I keep a long list of prospective candidates just in case I should ever figure it out.”

. . .

Don’t Ask For Snow

I gazed out the window on a dark Thursday night.

The streets were all bare, not a snowflake in sight.

“Where’s the snowstorm?” I pondered in thoughts deep in my head.

“For if it’s not coming, I’ll go back to bed”!

Then what to my eyes should blow into sight

But a tiny snowflake so small and so white.

It looked me with a cute little grin

And said, “You don’t know the trouble you’re in.

Don’t ask for snow, it’ll bring nothing but sorrow,

For I’m bringing my friends, they’ll be here tomorrow.”

– Robert Adner

. . .

HOLIDAY GIVING – Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Grand Island Deputy Supervisor Pete Marston will host a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road, Grand Island. Goal is 35 donors. Donors receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt.

. . .

CALLING CHEFS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is looking for contestants to compete in its 12th annual Chili Cook-Off from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Woodlawn Fire Hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Entries will have a chance to win cash prizes for best professional and amateur chili, best vegetarian chili and best decorated table. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

. . .

HIT THE TRAIL – Blaze a path on the Niagara Wine Trail in the new year with the Winter Wine Pass, a ticket good for three tastes of wine at each of 11 participating wineries from Lewiston to Medina. Passes are $40 and are valid through the end of March. They are available through Jan. 5 at NiagaraWineTrail.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jody Benard Carter III, Marilyn Swedene, Dr. Russell Carlson, Diane Tattersall, Alet~Brooklyn Stelmach, Jenna Jankowiak, Joan LaDuca, Jeff Portera, Jean Schweikhard, Jo Ledwin, Mike Naab Jr., Jimmy Nowak, Kevin Lewis, Michael Healy, Alice Perrelli and Albert Wienke.

AND TUESDAY – Jessica Halt, Joe Long, Lou Ann Delaney, Larry Bayerl, Dennis Galucki, David Bunis, Amy Popadick, Christine Watson, Wendy Kelley, Jillian Panek, Cheryl McCool, Charlene Ihrig Rush, Johnny Kiener, Reese Michaels, Alyssa Kelley, Tony Ricotta, Cora Carver, Sue Ann Golimowski, Carol Purdy, Joseph B. Lewis and Christine Ziolkowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.