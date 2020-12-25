Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 25, 2020 – Finding magic

Deadline to apply for the 2021 scholarships is Jan. 11. For details and applications, visit aauwbuffalo.org.

FIND A FRIEND – Matching senior citizens with senior cats is the Senior Kitty program at Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group.

For someone 65 and older who can provide a home for a cat aged 4 and older, the shelter in Blasdell will waive its adoption fee and take a donation in any amount.

The program will provide a litter pan with a month’s supply of food and litter for free. If necessary, Ten Lives Club also will pay up to $300 of a security deposit to a landlord or apartment manager.

For more info and to see senior cats, call 646-5577, ext. 101, or visit tenlivesclub.com/cats.

