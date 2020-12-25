Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 25, 2020 – Finding magic

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and anthropologist Carlos Castenada, born on this date in 1925, “We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same.”
. . .
First Snow
Waking up
I opened my eyes
Looked out the window
And to my surprise
The world was aglow
In bright white snow.
The magic of winter
Never dies.
– Joyce L. Wilson
. . .
COLLEGE CASH – Last year the Buffalo Branch of the American Association of University Women awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships, grants and interest-free loans to women attending college on a variety of graduate and undergraduate levels.
Deadline to apply for the 2021 scholarships is Jan. 11. For details and applications, visit aauwbuffalo.org.
. . .
FIND A FRIEND – Matching senior citizens with senior cats is the Senior Kitty program at Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue and Adoption Group.
For someone 65 and older who can provide a home for a cat aged 4 and older, the shelter in Blasdell will waive its adoption fee and take a donation in any amount.
The program will provide a litter pan with a month’s supply of food and litter for free. If necessary, Ten Lives Club also will pay up to $300 of a security deposit to a landlord or apartment manager.
For more info and to see senior cats, call 646-5577, ext. 101, or visit tenlivesclub.com/cats.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mary Kasprzycki, Joseph F. Mullen Sr., Joe Roland, Martin Schaus, Dr. Jeffrey Grace, Holly Hejmowski, Sister Mary Rosalind Rasolowski, Bud Lauber, Benny Higgins, Kimberly Lewandowski, Carole Coniglio, Paul Fazekas, Holly McNamara, Kristy Mastalinski Holton, Mary Lukasiewicz, Alex Glor, Mark Decker, Judy Gruchy, Al Hauth and Ken Mrozik.
AND SATURDAY – Dr. Russell Carlson, Jody Bennard Carter III, Mike Naab Jr., Shufen Krenitsky, Joan LaDuca, Jeff Portera, Jean Schweikhard, Jo Ledwin, Alet-Brooklyn Stelmach, Jenna Jankowiak, Isabella Blesy, Dave Crawford, Tammy Roberts, Michael Healy, Pete Stokes, Jimmy Nowak, Kevin Lewis, Carole Burkot Ignaszak and Tim Steele.
AND SUNDAY – Christine Ziolkowski, Lou Ann Delaney, Larry Bayerl, Dennis Galucki, David Bunis, Amy Popadick, Jessica Oddo, Julia Pugh, Wendy Kelley, Jillian Panek, Sherri Oliver, Tony Rigotta, Mike Buchert, Johnny Kiener, Reese Michaels, Alyssa Kelley, Cora Carver, Caleb Darnley, Christine Ziolkowski, Sue Ann Golimowski, Carol Purdy Speelman, Jay Kaniecki, Cindy Marzec, Jean Foley, Debbie Russo Miller, Joseph B. Lewis and Mary Almeida.
