Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 24, 2021 – Watch your step

OLAF FUB SEZ: A quote attributed to abstract artist Adolph “Ad” Reinhardt, born in Buffalo on this date in 1913, “Sculpture is something you bump into when you back up to look at a painting.”
. . .
An Old Lady’s Wish
I’m dreaming of a Green Christmas
Without any ice or snow.
I want Christmas to be green as grass
Because if the sidewalk is icy,
I will fall on my ---.
May the green continue all winter.
– Joyce L. Wilson
. . .
SUPER SANTA – A City of Tonawanda native has been inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in Santa Claus, Ind.
He’s Tom Pellitieri, who debuted as St. Nick at a Breakfast with Santa in the Ben Franklin store in Tonawanda while he was still a student at Tonawanda High School. He graduated from the University at Buffalo in 1983 and had his first major Santa gig at the Boulevard Mall.
A real bearded Santa Claus and a resident of Toledo, Ohio, since 1993, he has appeared in the Toledo Blade Holiday Parade and at the City of Toledo Tree Lighting. He’s counting down to Christmas on his website at toledosanta.com.
. . .
SHINING BRIGHT – Looking for holiday lights this weekend? Take a ride past the award winners announced this week in the Town of Tonawanda 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest:
Spirit of Christmas, Robert Barden, 45 Thurston Ave.; Most Creative Display, Mark Zimheld, 1045 Colvin Blvd.; Most Traditional Display, the Parris Family, 1307 Brighton Road; WOW Factor, Nelson Troyer, 139 Cresthill Ave.; Environmentally Friendly, Paul Rumschik, 67 Edgewood Ave.; and Supervisor’s Choice, Rosalyn Vasi, 176 Calvin Court South.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carol Russo, Rita Sofia, Harry Rosettani, Mary Ramsey, Sylvia Coles, Kenneth Holley, Barbara Sundy, Jeanette Joyce Livingston, Christopher Glynn, Rita Hartmann, B. J. Lyons, Hailey Giordano, Lynda Ram, Maelle Ninin, Derek May, Jim Flynn, Dave Geisler, Marge Lyons, Josh Ammon, Dianne McMahon and Laurie Billittier.
AND SATURDAY – Lt. Ken Mrozik, Joe Roland, Martin Schaus, Dr. Jeffery Grace, Holly Hejmowski, Lloyd Christopher Simmons, Sister Mary Rosalind Rosolowski, Rich Mansel, Alex Glor, Kim Lewandowski, Joseph F. Mullen Sr., Thomas Mark Smith, Albert Wienke, Al Hauth, Ellen Warner and James “Mort” Morrissey.
AND SUNDAY – Dr. Russell Carlson, Jody Benard Carter III, Alet-Brooklyn Stelmach, Jenna Jankowiak, Blanche Molson, Joan LaDuca, Jeff Portera, Jean Schweikhard, Shufen Krenitsky, Jim Nowak, Moriah Topolski, Alice Perrelli, Isabella Blesy, Dave Crawford, Tammy Roberts, Michael Healy, Kevin Lewis and Mike Naab Jr.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.