 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 24, 2021 – Watch your step
0 comments

Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 24, 2021 – Watch your step

Support this work for $1 a month

OLAF FUB SEZ: A quote attributed to abstract artist Adolph “Ad” Reinhardt, born in Buffalo on this date in 1913, “Sculpture is something you bump into when you back up to look at a painting.”

. . .

An Old Lady’s Wish

I’m dreaming of a Green Christmas

Without any ice or snow.

I want Christmas to be green as grass

Because if the sidewalk is icy,

I will fall on my ---.

May the green continue all winter.

– Joyce L. Wilson

. . .

SUPER SANTA – A City of Tonawanda native has been inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame in Santa Claus, Ind.

He’s Tom Pellitieri, who debuted as St. Nick at a Breakfast with Santa in the Ben Franklin store in Tonawanda while he was still a student at Tonawanda High School. He graduated from the University at Buffalo in 1983 and had his first major Santa gig at the Boulevard Mall.

A real bearded Santa Claus and a resident of Toledo, Ohio, since 1993, he has appeared in the Toledo Blade Holiday Parade and at the City of Toledo Tree Lighting. He’s counting down to Christmas on his website at toledosanta.com.

. . .

SHINING BRIGHT – Looking for holiday lights this weekend? Take a ride past the award winners announced this week in the Town of Tonawanda 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest:

Spirit of Christmas, Robert Barden, 45 Thurston Ave.; Most Creative Display, Mark Zimheld, 1045 Colvin Blvd.; Most Traditional Display, the Parris Family, 1307 Brighton Road; WOW Factor, Nelson Troyer, 139 Cresthill Ave.; Environmentally Friendly, Paul Rumschik, 67 Edgewood Ave.; and Supervisor’s Choice, Rosalyn Vasi, 176 Calvin Court South.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carol Russo, Rita Sofia, Harry Rosettani, Mary Ramsey, Sylvia Coles, Kenneth Holley, Barbara Sundy, Jeanette Joyce Livingston, Christopher Glynn, Rita Hartmann, B. J. Lyons, Hailey Giordano, Lynda Ram, Maelle Ninin, Derek May, Jim Flynn, Dave Geisler, Marge Lyons, Josh Ammon, Dianne McMahon and Laurie Billittier.

AND SATURDAY – Lt. Ken Mrozik, Joe Roland, Martin Schaus, Dr. Jeffery Grace, Holly Hejmowski, Lloyd Christopher Simmons, Sister Mary Rosalind Rosolowski, Rich Mansel, Alex Glor, Kim Lewandowski, Joseph F. Mullen Sr., Thomas Mark Smith, Albert Wienke, Al Hauth, Ellen Warner and James “Mort” Morrissey.

AND SUNDAY – Dr. Russell Carlson, Jody Benard Carter III, Alet-Brooklyn Stelmach, Jenna Jankowiak, Blanche Molson, Joan LaDuca, Jeff Portera, Jean Schweikhard, Shufen Krenitsky, Jim Nowak, Moriah Topolski, Alice Perrelli, Isabella Blesy, Dave Crawford, Tammy Roberts, Michael Healy, Kevin Lewis and Mike Naab Jr.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Flying' Santa's bring festive cheer to children at hospitals in Rome

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm
Local News

Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

  • Updated

The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News