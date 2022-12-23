Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 23, 2022 – Precious moments

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish author Samuel Smiles, born on this date in 1812, “Lost wealth may be replaced by industry, lost knowledge by study, lost health by temperance or medicine, but lost time is gone forever.”

Christmas Joy

Christmas lights

shining bright

trees decorated

just so

cookies baked

presents wrapped

parties and gatherings

waiting for Santa’s arrival

to bring more

Christmas joy

– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw

CREATIVE SPARKS – Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda, is offering a Winter Art Camp from Wednesday to next Friday for youngsters aged 8 to 12. Morning classes at 10 a.m. will be taught by Carlos Torres. Afternoon classes at 12:30 p.m. will be taught by Tami Fuller. Cost is $25 per class, $40 per day. Preregistration required. Water and snacks provided.

Morning classes include introductions to drawing, watercolor painting and cartooning. Afternoon class topics are weaving, Japanese pendants and felting. To register, visit carnegieartcenter.org/education.

NO DOUGH – Due to a lack of registrations from pizzerias, the Festival of Slice for 2023 will be canceled. Originally planned for Jan. 28 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center, organizers did not receive enough interest from vendors to make the event successful.

Staff from Destination Niagara USA, the Niagara Falls Convention Center and Old Falls Street USA will be working to plan other community activities for 2023. For a calendar of events, visit niagarafallsusa.com.

CALLING ARTISTS – Garden Walk Buffalo, America’s largest garden tour, is looking for original artwork to promote the 2023 Walk, which will be held July 29 and 30. Submissions are limited to five entries per artist. Vertical orientation preferred. Artwork should be considered wearable and saleable for men and women. Entries are due Jan. 31. For more info, visit gardensbuffaloniagara.com/poster-contest.

