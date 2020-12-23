Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 23, 2020 – Holidays for homebodies

– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw

. . .

FURRY FRIENDS – The Niagara County SPCA is going online to help find homes for its shelter animals. From 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, the SPCA will host “Furever Home for the Holidays,” a live telethon on Facebook featuring special guests, giveaways for people who donate and a red carpet to showcase the avaiable dogs and cats. Basil Family Dealerships will match donations up to $2,500. For info, visit the Niagara SPCA Facebook page.

. . .

NON-TRADITIONAL – Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo is streaming all of its holiday services on Facebook and YouTube, including its 84th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Thursday, featuring the Westminster Schola and the Buffalo Brass Ensemble, and the Christmas Eve service at midnight Thursday. Both will be available for viewing later. For more info, visit wpcbuffalo.org.