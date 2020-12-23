Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 23, 2020 – Holidays for homebodies

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Robert Bly, born on this date in 1926, “Every noon as the clock hands arrive at twelve, I want to tie the two arms together and walk out of the bank carrying time in bags.”
Nature’s Beauty
The leaves seemed
brighter, more vibrant
this past fall
I think winter’s white
wonderland will look
Ansel Adams picturesque
this year too
even though I loathe winter
Covid-19 has brought
a new appreciation
for all nature’s beauty.
– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw
FURRY FRIENDS – The Niagara County SPCA is going online to help find homes for its shelter animals. From 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, the SPCA will host “Furever Home for the Holidays,” a live telethon on Facebook featuring special guests, giveaways for people who donate and a red carpet to showcase the avaiable dogs and cats. Basil Family Dealerships will match donations up to $2,500. For info, visit the Niagara SPCA Facebook page.
NON-TRADITIONAL – Westminster Presbyterian Church in Buffalo is streaming all of its holiday services on Facebook and YouTube, including its 84th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Thursday, featuring the Westminster Schola and the Buffalo Brass Ensemble, and the Christmas Eve service at midnight Thursday. Both will be available for viewing later. For more info, visit wpcbuffalo.org.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, Pearl and Church streets in downtown Buffalo, will be illuminated with Christmas-themed lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday for “Christmas in Cathedral Park.” For the first hour, the Rockwell Brass Quintet will accompany the lights with carols. The cathedral’s clergy will be available in the park for blessings and Communion to go.
At 9 p.m. Thursday, St. Paul’s will go online on Facebook and YouTube to premiere “Some Lessons and Carols for Christmas,” based on the original service at King’s College in Cambridge, England. For more info, visit SPCBuffalo.org.
Radio station WEBR will offer “A Polish Christmas Special,” featuring Polish Carols (Koledy), in an online broadcast at 6 p.m. and midnight Thursday and at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day at WEBRRadio.com. More Koledy will be played on air at 1440 AM in the regular Polish American Radio Program hosted by Andy “Andrzej” Golebiowski at 11 a.m. Saturday.
