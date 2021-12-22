Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 22, 2021 – Time-tested

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French playwright Jean Racine, born on this date in 1639, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
PAGES IN TIME – Landmarks like Prince of Peace Church, the Star Lite Drive Inn, Gerbasi’s N.I.G.A. Market and the 1919 William Thurecht Home are featured in 11th edition of the Historic LaSalle Photo Calendar, which is available just in time for the holidays.
Created by former Niagara County Historian Teresa Lasher Winslow, who has spent the past two decades researching the history of the Village of LaSalle, it includes dozens of vintage photos. LaSalle became part of Niagara Falls in 1927,
The calendar can be found in Niagara Falls at Augie’s Restaurant in the Pine Plaza, 8207 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Sunshine Cafe, 8649 Buffalo Ave.; Salisa’s Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Confetti Cottage, 7917 Buffalo Ave., or by calling 716-425-4005.
CHURCH NOTES – The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, the Old Stone Church at 505 Cayuga St., invites all to attend “This Is Noel – A Christmas Eve Service of Music and Story,” a candlelight service at 6 p.m. Friday. Music director Robert Hull will lead the choir. Masks required for those not vaccinated.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., offers its 85th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at 10 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary and online at wpcbuffalo.org. Visitors must be masked.
QUIET CONNECTIONS – Apropos of the holiday season, former Buffalo News reporter Anthony Cardinale explores the historic and ongoing links between Judaism and Christianity in his latest book, “The Pharisees Are Coming to Jesus: Secret Orthodox Believers in Israel and America.” It can be found locally at Talking Leaves Books and Barnes & Noble bookstore in Amherst.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mitch Panek, Becky Avino, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Joy Testa-Cinquino, Dottie Potembski, Todd Kranocko, Tyler Matakevich, Leo Sullivan, Bob Warnes, William R. Yeates Sr., Annabel Perrelli, Karlyn Denecke, Larry Graner, Heidi Urban, Pam Bugenhagen, Emmy Lou Hess, Donna Recktenwalt, Mitch Flading, Annika Jaanimagi, Carol Wannemacher, Jeff Bodziak and Kathy Corff Rogers.
AND THURSDAY – Jack Connolly, Cherie Messore, Amy Sanders, Kelly Murphy, Abigail O’Malley, Timmy Leary, Kate Kurzanski, Jeremy Giordano, Kristina Buran, CeCi Jackson, Joan Zurawski and Linda Smolen.
