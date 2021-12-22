Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 22, 2021 – Time-tested

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French playwright Jean Racine, born on this date in 1639, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”

PAGES IN TIME – Landmarks like Prince of Peace Church, the Star Lite Drive Inn, Gerbasi’s N.I.G.A. Market and the 1919 William Thurecht Home are featured in 11th edition of the Historic LaSalle Photo Calendar, which is available just in time for the holidays.

Created by former Niagara County Historian Teresa Lasher Winslow, who has spent the past two decades researching the history of the Village of LaSalle, it includes dozens of vintage photos. LaSalle became part of Niagara Falls in 1927,

The calendar can be found in Niagara Falls at Augie’s Restaurant in the Pine Plaza, 8207 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Sunshine Cafe, 8649 Buffalo Ave.; Salisa’s Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Confetti Cottage, 7917 Buffalo Ave., or by calling 716-425-4005.

