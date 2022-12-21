Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 21, 2022 – Saving grace

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from British author and critic Rebecca West, born Cicely Isabel Fairfield on this date in 1892, “Did St. Francis preach to the birds? Whatever for? If he really liked birds, he would have done better to preach to the cats."

. . .

HEAVENLY SOUNDS – The choirs and orchestra of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., will offer a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with classical selections, carols and handbell performances. Also available online on YouTube and Facebook Live. For more info, see the church page on Facebook.

. . .

HELPERS WANTED – The Roycroft Campus in East Aurora is looking for volunteer docents to guide tours and share the story of Elbert Hubbard and Roycroft history.

Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on three Saturdays beginning Jan. 14. After training, docents are asked to help with at least five tours or events during the coming year. More advanced training is available.

Preregistration is required. There is a $20 materials fee. Call guest relations coordinator Amanda Falkowski at 716-655-0261, ext. 108, or visit roycroftcampuscorp.com.

. . .

LISTEN UP – Puppy Tales, a program of storytelling for children age 2 to 4 that’s been on hiatus since the pandemic, returns at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. Each of the six Friday sessions will include three stories, a craft and healthy snacks. Youngsters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Cost is $30 per child. Registration limited to 20. To sign up, visit the store or call 716-823-2665.

. . .

NOT FORGOTTEN – St. Francis High School has established the Jamie Jayes Class of '97 Lasting Impact Fund to provide scholarships for deserving athletes. Jayes, an all-Catholic quarterback, died suddenly last year. For more info, call Paul Bartell at 716-627-1200.

. . .

