Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 20, 2021 – Exceeding expectations

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor and comedian Jonah Hill, born on this date in 1983, “It’s always better to shock people and change people’s expectations than to give them exactly what they think you can do.”
. . .
Seasonal Joy
Reindeer fly through the sky
Carrying Santa’s heavy sleigh
Making for magical Christmas day
Jingle bells ring
Carolers sing
“HOPE’S” what the New Year will bring!
– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw
. . .
GIFT OF LIFE – Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello and the Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road. For an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, click Find a Drive and type GIFC.
. . .
CHRISTMAS PAST – Share your favorite holiday memories and photos at a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. It’s free. Refreshments served. Covid protocols will be followed. RSVP by calling 716-873-6279 or emailing info@kentonhistory.org.
. . .
MUSICAL MOMENT – The Westminster Choirs and the Buffalo Philharmonic Brass present a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., and online. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, visit wpcbuffalo.org.
. . .
LOOKING UP – Students under the age of 19 who have not yet completed high school are invited to enter the Optimist International Essay Contest. Topic is “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow.” A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the district winner. For info, call Mary Wartko at 716-834-0826 or email marytime@aol.com. Deadline is Thursday.
. . .
NEED A GIFT? – Lancaster Unleashed Inc. has created a 2022 calendar featuring local first responders and their dogs. It’s $15, available at several retailers and at comolakebarkpark.org.
. . .
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.