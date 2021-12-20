Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 20, 2021 – Exceeding expectations

. . .

CHRISTMAS PAST – Share your favorite holiday memories and photos at a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. It’s free. Refreshments served. Covid protocols will be followed. RSVP by calling 716-873-6279 or emailing info@kentonhistory.org.

MUSICAL MOMENT – The Westminster Choirs and the Buffalo Philharmonic Brass present a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., and online. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, visit wpcbuffalo.org.

