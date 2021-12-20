 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 20, 2021 – Exceeding expectations
0 comments

Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 20, 2021 – Exceeding expectations

Support this work for $1 a month

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor and comedian Jonah Hill, born on this date in 1983, “It’s always better to shock people and change people’s expectations than to give them exactly what they think you can do.”

. . .

Seasonal Joy

Reindeer fly through the sky

Carrying Santa’s heavy sleigh

Making for magical Christmas day

Jingle bells ring

Carolers sing

“HOPE’S” what the New Year will bring!

– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw

. . .

GIFT OF LIFE – Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello and the Red Cross will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Grand Island Fire Hall, 2275 Baseline Road. For an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org, click Find a Drive and type GIFC.

. . .

CHRISTMAS PAST – Share your favorite holiday memories and photos at a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. It’s free. Refreshments served. Covid protocols will be followed. RSVP by calling 716-873-6279 or emailing info@kentonhistory.org.

. . .

MUSICAL MOMENT – The Westminster Choirs and the Buffalo Philharmonic Brass present a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., and online. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, visit wpcbuffalo.org.

. . .

LOOKING UP – Students under the age of 19 who have not yet completed high school are invited to enter the Optimist International Essay Contest. Topic is “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow.” A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to the district winner. For info, call Mary Wartko at 716-834-0826 or email marytime@aol.com. Deadline is Thursday.

. . .

NEED A GIFT? – Lancaster Unleashed Inc. has created a 2022 calendar featuring local first responders and their dogs. It’s $15, available at several retailers and at comolakebarkpark.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Brian McClure, Ann Sloan McGrath, Colleen Cummings, Gloria Brown, Gretchen P. Krackow, Raymond Massey, Willie Ruth Beckham, Star Lotulelei, Erica Iacobucci, Jonah Marc Waring, Tom Sullivan Sr., Roy Green, Anila Syed, Karen Neiman, Rev. Dr. Bonnie Bates, Ava Heineman, Alison Sasiadek, Judy Gibney and Zoey Cramer.

AND TUESDAY – Thomas Burton, Sandy Carrubba, Ulysees Wingo, Christine Lewandowski, Greg Stein, David Shelton, Rick English, Doug Mueller, Joe Graham, Nicole Safe, Bruce Shafer, MaryPat McNamara, Dennis A. Kless, Constant Davidow and Earl Herrington.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm
Local News

Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

  • Updated

The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News