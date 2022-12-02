Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 2, 2022 – Playtime

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to art historian and editor Russell Lynes, born on this date in 1910, “A truly appreciative child will break, lose, spoil or fondle to death any really successful gift within a matter of minutes.”

SHOPPING STOPS – Churchill Memorial United Women in Faith hold their eighth annual Christmas cookie bake sale from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 8109 Boston State Road, Hamburg. To pre-order, call 716-941-3645.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 70 Adam St., Tonawanda, holds a used jewelry and accessory sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Admission $5, includes coffee and a breakfast treat. Kids under 12 free.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of vendors, attic treasures and ethnic food favorites.

SS. Peter and Paul Church holds a Christmas Bazaar in the Parish Social Center, 68 E. Main St., Hamburg, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with a bake sale and raffles. Breakfast sandwiches, chili and beverages available.

HE'S EVERYWHERE – See Santa Claus from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Hot chocolate and cookies served.

Santa is a guest at the Howlin’ Holiday Party from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. There will be homemade soup and pierogi, dog gifts and a bake sale. Proceeds benefit White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.

Santa also stops in at the annual Family Christmas Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish Hall, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. There also will be prize booths and home-style food items.

Santa brings his elves when he visits with children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday to Vigilant Fire Hall, 666 Main St., West Seneca.

Pet photos with Santa will be offered during Rein in the Holidays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Clyde’s Feed and Animal Center, 351 Union St., Hamburg. Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group, Hawkcreek Wildlife Center and five dog rescue groups will be on hand. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1.

TAKE A DRIVE – Payne Avenue Christian Church, 1459 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, hosts a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners $15. For info, call 716-990-3942.

Alden’s annual Christmas in the Park festivities Saturday include a holiday marketplace from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Center, 13116 Main St.; tree judging and lighting from 4 to 5 p.m. in Bandstand Park and a free Town Park holiday drive-thru from 5 to 7 p.m. For more info, visit aldenny.org.

Historic Rich-Twinn Octagon House, 145 Main St., Akron, holds a Candlelight Evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the house in 1850s decorations and lit only by candles. Live music, tree lighting ceremonies on the half hour. Cookies and tea served. Suggested donation $5.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Alan Bedenko, David Marciniak, Bob Farwell, Erin Ewell, Mary Griffa, Amy Everett, Gary Adams, Paul Valera, Fran Mazzocchi, Dan Gilmour, Jason Pennella, Frank Mendel, Artie McGavis, Anthony Sole, Jill Benninger, Lily Hart, Norm Cudeck, Karen Hoak, Brady Rice and John McKendry.

AND SATURDAY – Janice Okun, Andrew Galarneau, Robin Brox, Chet Bridger, Dan Kirchberger, Valerie Bello, Logan O’Malley, William J. Falkner III, Joann Weidright, Maeve Lickfeld, Rasmus Asplund, Jack Zamojski, Sandy Meier, Joe Urso, Joellen Pennella, Ian Blochwitz, Rachel Hassett, Bob Ulrich, Claire Palumbo and Fay Ann Nowak.

AND SUNDAY – Taster “T. C.” Crews, Maria Halt, Mary Terrana, Alan Greer, Jack Carone, Michelle Galla, Dr. James Conley, Amanda Stelmach, Josie Avarello, Gail Conschafter, Colleen Koehn, Karen Beth McMullen, Jessica Moskal, Belinda LaFalce, Amy Nowak, Nina Rae O’Neill, Janet Jarmuz, Gerry Stead, Kelly Griffin Seiser and Vincent Hornberger Sr.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.