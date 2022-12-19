Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 19, 2022 – Work-savers

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from humorist H. Allen Smith, born on this date in 1907, “Never buy anything with a handle on it. It means work.”

QUICK FIX – The visitors center in the Power Vista at the Niagara Power Project, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston, is temporarily closed, starting today, while the New York Power Authority installs new fire safety equipment in the building. Computers and touch screens on exhibits in the visitor center will be replaced throughout the winter. A partial reopening is expected in late January, with full access planned for Feb. 1. For more info, visit nypa.gov.

UNSUNG – A documentary about one of the forgotten heroes of the Underground Railroad will be screened in this year’s final Happy Hour History program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. “Underground Railroad: The William Still Story” recounts the role that Still, a free-born Black man, played as the director of a network of abolitionists and safe houses that moved hundreds of escaped slaves from Philadelphia to Canada. Admission is free.

HARMONIOUS – Tenor Cory James Gallagher and poet Amy Gallagher are featured in “Christmas Angels of Hope,” a concert described as “a poetic journey through the magic and mystery of the season” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in SS. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St. off Clinton Street near downtown Buffalo. Free, donations welcome. To arrange a song dedication, call 716-868-2047.

MIXED NUTS – The 17th edition of the Woodland in the City Squirrel Calendar for 2023 is available at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office, 301 N. Union St., Olean. Calendars, which feature local families in photos with Olean's favorite critter, are $12. Only 100 are available. The Chamber office also has other squirrel-related items.

THEY GOT GAME – A boys' high school basketball league for guys who don't play on a high school team is being organized at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3342 Main St. Games are 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays. No entry fee. Single players and teams can sign up by calling Kevin Ferguson at 716-400-4159.

