Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 17, 2021 – Getting it right

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author, columnist and former presidential speechwriter William Safire, born on this date in 1929, “The right to do something does not mean that doing it is right.”

. . .

GRAND FINALE – Chris Voccio holds his last Coffee with Chris session as a Niagara Falls City Council member at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee. For info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

‘TIS THE SEASON – Otto Redanz Funeral Home, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, offers its annual Christmas candlelight ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served. RSVP at 716-297-9007.

Enjoy Handel’s Messiah performed by the Westminster Presbyterian Church Schola at 4 p.m. Sunday from the comfort of your home. It’s free and online only. Visit wpcbuffalo.org.