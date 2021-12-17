Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 17, 2021 – Getting it right

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author, columnist and former presidential speechwriter William Safire, born on this date in 1929, “The right to do something does not mean that doing it is right.”
. . .
GRAND FINALE – Chris Voccio holds his last Coffee with Chris session as a Niagara Falls City Council member at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings the Tim Hortons coffee. For info, call 716-696-0086.
. . .
‘TIS THE SEASON – Otto Redanz Funeral Home, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, offers its annual Christmas candlelight ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be served. RSVP at 716-297-9007.
Enjoy Handel’s Messiah performed by the Westminster Presbyterian Church Schola at 4 p.m. Sunday from the comfort of your home. It’s free and online only. Visit wpcbuffalo.org.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, presents a free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Sunday featuring the St. Peter’s musical group, Strike the Rock, directed by Mark Kasprzak. For more info, call 716-674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – This being the 17th, Airport Plaza Jewelers, 4230 Union Road, Cheektowaga, will donate 17% of its jewelry sales today to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
The Iron Island Museum, 998 Lovejoy St., hosts a Bake Sale by Michelle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The decorated museum will be open for tours at 10:30. Reservations required. Call 716-892-3084.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Grant Golden, Jonathan Amoia, Kurt Schneiderman, Hattie M. Green, Rene King, John Podkladek, Jeff Buczkowski, Marie Rahm, Sister Mary Virgilyn Grabowski, Rene King, Queen E. Thomas, Linda Clark, Colleen Liebel, Karen W. Giddings, Kevin Brady, Courtney Bobbett, Cameron Bosworth, Alex Gehrke, Louis Zaretsky, Ellen Silver, Matt Podkulski, Michael Forrest Case, Matthew Lucas Case, Kathy Dunwoodie Aman, Henry “Hank” Czarnecki and Mary Ruth Kapsiak.
AND SATURDAY – Chris Ruminski, Kerri Griffin, Lisabeth Abt Pieters, Theresa Harris-Tigg, Anthony Conte, Kristie Kantor, Debbie Brennan, Carol Kolodziej, Griffin Patrick Meegan, Eileen Bender, Carol Kolodziej, Karys Brown, Elizabeth Jones, Emmarie Kraft, Dave Danner, Terry Ellen Booth and Jeffrey R. Zientara.
AND SUNDAY – Zeke Toohey, Pat Rogers, Bob DiCesare, Marty Boratin, John Fullam, Jim Charlier, Olivia Dagostino, Pat Webster, Ashley Preston Hill, Rebecca Jones, Grayson Golda, Aaron Astyk, Molly Clare Meegan, Ricky Nowak, Jacob Sileo, Sullivan Murphy, Dave Haettich, Debbie Mueller, Chris Fontaneda, Emma Hartz, D. T. Schutt, Dick Tynan, Sylvia Rosen, Missy Majtyka, Michael Fasanello, Roger Hillman Jr., Lynn Argy and Darren Dombrowski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.