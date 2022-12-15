Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 16, 2022 – Be here now

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Bill Hicks, born on this date in 1961, “If you are living for tomorrow, you will always be one day behind.”

. . .

SAFETY FIRST – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will offer a free child car seat checks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the East Aurora Fire Department, 33 Center St. Deputies will inspect seats and show how to install them properly.

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Local artist Tom Irish has collected the paintings that he created from his memories of his hometown into a book, “Nostalgic Old Springville.” It’s available in Springville at Art’s Cafe, 5 E. Main St., or Concord Mercantile, 17 Franklin St.

. . .

YUMMY – “The Cookie Tour” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Westfield has 15 official stops, many with homemade cookies, even the Johnson Estate Winery, 8419 W. Main Road (Route 20). But some will have other treats like hot chocolate, mulled wine and hot spiced apple cider. For more info, see the What’s Happening, Westfield NY page on Facebook.

. . .

IN THE TRADITION – Actor Ray Boucher will deliver this year’s reading of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. today at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport. Admission is free. Holiday treats available.

The Calvary Choir under direction of Kevin Durkin will present a Festival of Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. Donations welcome.

. . .

EXOTICA – The Nusantara Arts Javanese Gamelan Ensemble plays at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Casual Concerts Series in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Free-will offering.

. . .

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.