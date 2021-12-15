Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 15, 2021 – Think again

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Tim Conway, born on this date in 1933: “I spend a lot of time thinking of the Hereafter – each time I enter a room I wonder what I’m here after.”
FIRST TIME OUT – Nusantara Arts introduces its new set of Indonesian bronze gamelan instruments in a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church, 51 Colonial Circle. Guest artist is noted Javanese drummer Pak Wakidi Dwidjomartono. Tickets are $20, $10 students, $15 to see the show streaming beginning Dec. 23. Visit nusantaraarts.networkforgood.com.
PENS IN HAND – Historian and teacher Eva M. Doyle will sign copies of her newly-published 12th book, “Eye on History: The Golden Articles on African and African American History,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Golden Cup Restaurant, Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street. Books are $16.99 paperback, $28.99 hardcover.
Jennifer Bee, a locally-born author now living in Virginia, signs copies of her new Christmas mystery novel, “The Killing Carol,” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday in The Bookworm, 34 Elm St., East Aurora. For more info, visit authorjenniferbee.com.
HO HO HO – Santa Claus will drop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Save A Lot market, 1234 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, with free gift cards and private label groceries for shoppers. He'll also pose for photos.
CHURCH NOTES – “Comfort at Christmas,” a service of meditation, music and reflection, especially for those who have lost a loved one this year, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. All are welcome. A holiday reception follows.
Landmark Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., will offer an Advent Service of Lessons and Carols at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring musical responses by St. John Paul II Schola Cantorum, an a cappella choir dedicated to performing sacred choral works. For more info, visit blessedtrinitybuffalo.org.
