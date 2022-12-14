Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 14, 2022 – Making it better

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Stewart Brand, creator of “The Whole Earth Catalog” and born on this date in 1938, “Reinventing beats inventing nearly every time.”

. . .

TUNEFUL TRADITIONS – Writer and singer Janice Schlau will offer holiday songs in English, Polish and Latin, along with the stories behind them, in “A Christmas Carol: Past and Present” at a luncheon meeting of the WNY Pen Women at noon Saturday in the Eagle House Restaurant, 5578 Main St., Williamsville. All are welcome. Price is $25. For reservations, call Barbara Blackburn at 716-634-2909 by Thursday.

Two blocks of Main Street near Vidler’s in East Aurora will be closed for the 50th annual Carolcade from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The occasion, which began with a few Girl Scouts singing holiday songs in front of the store, now attracts a celebratory chorus of more than 2,000.

. . .

HERE’S HELP – Melissa Archer, a registered nurse and assistant professor of psychiatry who runs NY Project Hope, is guest at Catholic Health’s free monthly Covid-19 support group from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. The session, entitled “Covid Resources and Help with the Holidays,” will highlight the services provided by the organization. For more info and to register, call 716-447-6211. A virtual option is available.

. . .

RAISING VOICES – Local musical artists sing out to benefit St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in “A Silent Night in Advent,” a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday in the recital hall at Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga. Performing will be Father Bill Quinlivan, a Catholic priest who has recorded 10 albums; Part-Time Genius, a high-energy funk, reggae and ska group; and jazz singer and actor Sydnie Aria Perkins, whose family was among the founders of St. Luke’s Mission, which serves people in need on Buffalo’s East Side. Tickets are $15. For info, visit stlukesmissionofmercy.org.

. . .

PARTY TIME – The Singles Social Club holds a Christmas party and dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Cost is $6. Covid-19 vaccination required. To take part in a gift exchange, bring a $10 item. For more info, call 716-550-1232 or see the Singles Social Club page on Facebook.

. . .

STOP IN – Every room in the three-story Col. Bond House, 143 Ontario St., Lockport, the oldest brick house in the city, will be decorated with 19th century-style Christmas decorations for an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Donations to the Niagara County Historical Society appreciated.

. . .

ANTICIPATION – Preparations are afoot for the Christmas Eve Luminaria in Youngstown, for which homes and businesses along Main Street and Church Street will be specially lighted. The luminaria kits will be assembled at a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church St., which is sponsoring the project. All are welcome to join in. Kits will be distributed this weekend. Those who are not on the designated streets and would like a kit can request one by calling the church at 716-745-7067 and visiting the church office Monday to Friday.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Brian Toohey, Nora Jane Klejdys, Alex Miller, Tom Quatroche Jr., Ellen Lochead, Christina R. Pearl, Mark Gress, Nancy Diggins, Joe Enright, David Panek, Katie Meyer, David Szczesny, Father Peter Bassey, Christie Makowski, Sheryl Davey, Carol Guerra, Carl Miller, Barb Safe, Sandy Peek and Jimbo MacKinnon.

AND THURSDAY – Sandy Celotto, Michelle Buck, Shelley Colwell, Appletree Anderson, Diane M. Beresniewicz, Chris Caya, Vilona Trachtenberg, Stephanie Bottomley, James “Shiz” Shaw, Zack Moss, Carol Enser, Dave La Gault, Ron Houk, Sue Kobel, Ann Kwitchoff, Mickey Rauls, Eugene Grzechowiak, Shelley Colwell, John Brian Schaller, Connor Joyce, Joe Ryan, Katherine Stone, Ron Ryszkiewicz, Phyllis Fasanello, Maximus Platt, Gabriel Platt, Olivia Parlato, Adrienne Codd, Anthony Alagna and Mary Barone.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.