Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 13, 2021 – Know when to fold 'em

OLAF FUB SEZ: A quote attributed to singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, born on this date in 1989, “Giving up doesn’t always mean you’re weak. Sometimes you’re just strong enough to let go.”

. . .

SLICE OF HISTORY – West Seneca’s latest historical marker will recognize one of Western New York’s food favorites. A plaque honoring Beef on Weck will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of Schwabl’s Restaurant, 789 Center Road, which has been serving the iconic sandwich for more than a century. The public is invited.

. . .

IMAGINATIVE MINDS – Anthony Bannon, retired director of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, and David Granville, of the Buffalo Public Arts Commission, will be guest speakers in the free weekly online IMAGINE lecture at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will offer 50th anniversary reflections on “Imagine” by John Lennon. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81664207436. There will be no program Dec. 21 or Dec. 28.

. . .