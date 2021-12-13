Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 13, 2021 – Know when to fold 'em

OLAF FUB SEZ: A quote attributed to singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, born on this date in 1989, “Giving up doesn’t always mean you’re weak. Sometimes you’re just strong enough to let go.”
. . .
SLICE OF HISTORY – West Seneca’s latest historical marker will recognize one of Western New York’s food favorites. A plaque honoring Beef on Weck will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in front of Schwabl’s Restaurant, 789 Center Road, which has been serving the iconic sandwich for more than a century. The public is invited.
. . .
IMAGINATIVE MINDS – Anthony Bannon, retired director of the Burchfield Penney Art Center, and David Granville, of the Buffalo Public Arts Commission, will be guest speakers in the free weekly online IMAGINE lecture at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will offer 50th anniversary reflections on “Imagine” by John Lennon. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81664207436. There will be no program Dec. 21 or Dec. 28.
. . .
CALENDAR DATE – Members of the Kenmore Garden Club will hold a Holiday Luncheon on Tuesday at The Wurlitzer, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, with Christmas carols and donations to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels and the James V. Ryan Paramedic Fund.
. . .
PRIME MOVERS – Author and historian Rick Falkowski will discuss his newest book, “Profiles, Volume II – Historic and Influential People of Western New York of the Early 1900s,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Admission is free.
. . .
PLAN AHEAD – Orders are needed by Wednesday for the spaghetti dinners offered Thursday by the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mary E. Myers, Donna Fahey, Mark Schroeder, Monique Pate, Erica Brecher, Theodore K. Johnson, Jim “Mouse” McNally, Catherine Schwandt, Pat Panek, Owen Nadolinski, Terry Gruttadauria, John “Goot” Denecke, Paul Hooley, Diana Blewis, Michael Sasiadek, Rosemary Sortino, Timothy Ruszczyk, Catherine Bastian, Brian Kamrowski and Lucy Mitchell.
AND TUESDAY – Nora Jane Klejdys, Alex Miller, Tom Quatroche Jr., Ellen Lochead, Christina R. Pearl, Mark Gress, Christopher Jeffery, David Panek, Nancy Diggins, Katie Meyer, David Szczesny, Brianna Leistner, Carol Guerra, Fred Thurnherr, Barb Safe, Lori Zak, Joe Enright, Nora Dunford and Gail Lewis.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.