Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 12, 2022 – One and done

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to star of stage and screen Frank Sinatra, born on this date in 1915, “You only go around once, but if you play your cards right, once is enough.”

STOP AND SHOP – Holiday decor, gifts and licensed Buffalo Bills merchandise is available as the gift shop at Oishei Children’s Hospital holds a sale this week, starting at 10 a.m. each day. All proceeds benefit the hospital.

PARTY ANIMALS – Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group hosts a Holiday Meowy Hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today in O’Brien’s West End Inn, 340 Union St., Hamburg. A $15 Meowy Hour special includes a pulled pork sandwich and a beverage. For more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.

The Buffalo Chamber Players host their first Ugly Sweater Viola Party tonight in the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Viola music at 7. Admission is pay-what-you-like, with proceeds benefiting Grassroots Gardens of Western New York. RSVP at tinyurl.com/uglysweaterviolaparty.

TALKING POINTS – Dennis Galucki will be guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84201353146.

“Bee Facts and Fun: My Experience in Beekeeping and DIY Bee Projects” is the top as Tara Hahn, owner of Hahn’s Honeybee Haven in Livingston County, speaks at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Niagara Community College Sanborn Campus. Tickets are $10. For info, call Maryjo Erway at 716-614-6472, or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy.

Author Rick Falkowski, founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, will give a free talk on Rock ‘n Roll in Buffalo from the 1950s to the 1980s at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.

University at Buffalo history professor Claire Schen delves into the bicycle craze in the late 19th century, including the Buffalo Bicycling Club’s first Century Ride of 1988, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Happy Hour History series at the Buffalo History Museum. Admission is $5. For more info, visit buffalohistory.org.

CLUB DATES – Members of the Kenmore Garden Club will hold their annual holiday luncheon Tuesday in Classics V, Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Donations will be taken for the James V. Ryan Paramedic Foundation and Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels.

The Woman’s Club of Orchard Park will hold its annual Christmas party at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 S. Buffalo St. The club also will be collecting donations for Buffalo City Mission. For more info and reservations, call Terry Siuta at 716-771-6026.

PASTA TIME – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, is serving spaghetti dinners Thursday. For info and orders, call 716-695-6129.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Robert A. Niles, Tonnalee M. Batchelor, Ed Oliver, Tom Heilig, Vivian Rose McCabe, Greta Thompson, Mike Naab Sr., Emily Bombardier, Ann Morris, Deanna Vitrano, Monty Chmura, Nancy Reid, Jan Vesper-Diver, Mary Siuta, Taylor Ignaszak, Marge May, Jack Pronobis and Holly Gattuso.

AND TUESDAY – Rosemary Sortino, Susan B. Baldoni, Mark Schroeder, Monique Pate, Erica Brecher, Theodore K. Johnson, Jim “Mouse” McNally, Catherine Schwandt, Pat Panek, Bobby Spacone, Victoria Zajac, Ernie Lucontonio, Owen Nadolinski, Lucas Metz, Claudia Saramak Schmitz, Paul Hooley, Lisa McCarthy, Michael Sasiadek, Diana Blewis, Terry Gruttadauria, Cindy Tedesco and Lucy Mitchell.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.