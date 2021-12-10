Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 10, 2021 – New days

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Emily Dickinson, born on this date in 1830, “We turn not older with years but newer every day.”
. . .
TIME TO SHOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds a Holiday Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with fresh wreaths, maple syrup and a Veterans Outreach information table.
Nut rolls, apple strudel and chocolate nut and maple tortas will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday as St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, 177 Weber Road, Lackawanna, holds its annual holiday bake sale.
More than 25 vendors will join in Christmas on the Canal, a free indoor holiday market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Lockport Main Street in the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises building, 210 Market St.
. . .
PASTA PATROL – Grove Street Christian Church, 85 Grove St., City of Tonawanda, holds a spaghetti dinner and basket raffle from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $10, including choice of dessert.
. . .
DROP IN – The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will hold an open house from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in its new Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse, 405 Ohio St. Visitors can learn about a variety of rowing programs, including one for female cancer survivors. For more info, call 716-855-4618 or visit rowbuffalo.com.
The Buffalo Mass Mob goes to the Old First Ward to pay its 39th worship service visit Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell Ave. For info, visit buffalomassmob.org.
. . .
SEASONAL SOUNDS – St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir, under direction of Canon Robert Duerr, will offer a Festal Choral Evensong for Advent at 4 p.m. Sunday in the cathedral at 139 Pearl St. It also will livestream at SPCBuffalo.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Doanne Jackson, Ginger Geoffery, Suzanne Chamberlain Bergman, Ron Henrikson, Sandy Recoon, Yolanda Vega, Lisa James Maczuga, Helen Borowicz, Alice “Kick” Benker, Catie Denecke, Cathy Piasecki, Brycen Italia, William Park, Bonnie Baginski, Jack Pronobis, Michael A. Kazmierczak, Julia Cozzarelli, Penny Cousins and Roger Rosplochowski.
AND SATURDAY – Sandy Witman, Eugenia A. Jok, Colleen Gallagher McGrath, David Fieramusca, Timmon Favaro, Diane Szwajkos, Joyce Snow, Meghan Courtney, Debbie Morrow, Daniel Botzko, Carol Vaughan, Stacey Rager and Dianne Curry.
AND SUNDAY – Robert A. Niles, Tonnalee M. Batchelor, Ed Oliver, Vivian Rose McCabe, Jake Kisiel, Tom Heilig, A’jay Hopson, Pat Flood, Emily Bombardier, Michael Poretta, Will Eberhardt, Dan F. Lelito, Ann Morris, Jacob Harezga, Deanna “Big D” Vitrano, Monty “The Moose” Chmura, Brian McMahon, Kimberly Lupienski and Mike Naab Sr.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.