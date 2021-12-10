Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 10, 2021 – New days

DROP IN – The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will hold an open house from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday in its new Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse, 405 Ohio St. Visitors can learn about a variety of rowing programs, including one for female cancer survivors. For more info, call 716-855-4618 or visit rowbuffalo.com.

The Buffalo Mass Mob goes to the Old First Ward to pay its 39th worship service visit Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. Mass in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell Ave. For info, visit buffalomassmob.org.

. . .

SEASONAL SOUNDS – St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir, under direction of Canon Robert Duerr, will offer a Festal Choral Evensong for Advent at 4 p.m. Sunday in the cathedral at 139 Pearl St. It also will livestream at SPCBuffalo.org.

. . .