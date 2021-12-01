Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 1, 2021 – Double entries

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to detective novelist Rex Stout, born on this date in 1886, “There are two kinds of statistics, the kind you look up and the kind you make up.”

NAME YOUR PRICE – Admission is “pay what you can” from today to Dec. 17 at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum at Canalside. The special program, which began last year, is made possible by a grant from the New Car Dealers of Western New York. Advance ticket purchase required. Visit exploreandmore.org.

MUSIC MAGIC – Contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s string quartet “Voodoo Dolls” is part of the program when the Buffalo Chamber Players perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25, $5 students. Streaming option available. Visit buffalochamberplayers.org.