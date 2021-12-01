Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 1, 2021 – Double entries

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to detective novelist Rex Stout, born on this date in 1886, “There are two kinds of statistics, the kind you look up and the kind you make up.”
NAME YOUR PRICE – Admission is “pay what you can” from today to Dec. 17 at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum at Canalside. The special program, which began last year, is made possible by a grant from the New Car Dealers of Western New York. Advance ticket purchase required. Visit exploreandmore.org.
MUSIC MAGIC – Contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s string quartet “Voodoo Dolls” is part of the program when the Buffalo Chamber Players perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25, $5 students. Streaming option available. Visit buffalochamberplayers.org.
Instruments will join the young singers of the ABC Bel Canto Choirs in a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville. A saxophonist will accompany the Presto choir and a cello will be featured in selections by the Vivace-Bravo ensembles. Tickets are $10, $5 seniors and students. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org.
LAST CHANCE – Sunnking is offering one more opportunity this year to recycle unwanted electronic devices for free. It’s Saturday at Cheektowaga Central High School, 3600 Union Road. Time slots for drop-off between 8:30 a.m. and noon can be arranged at sunnking.com/events.
GIFT IDEAS – The Larkin Holiday Market returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St., with 25 vendors scheduled to participate. For more info, visit LarkinSquare.com.
More than 30 juried artisans will take part in the annual Roycrofters At Large Arts and Crafts Winter Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Roycroft Artisan historic Schoolhouse Gallery, 1054 Olean Road, East Aurora. For more info, visit ralaweb.com.
MARK THE DATE – MNC, a group of women devoted to the growth and development of women and children, will hold an Adult Sip ‘n Slay Tea Party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Antonio’s Banquet Hall, Niagara Falls. There will be vendors, medical information and a keynote address by Dominique I. Sharpton from the National Action Network. Tickets are $40, including brunch and raffles. For more info, call Nicole P. Bass at 716-998-6984.
