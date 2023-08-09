OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice attributed to English author Izaak Walton, born on this date in 1593, “If you can’t be content with what you have received, be thankful for what you have escaped.”

LUCKY DAY – Lisa Hargraves of Bath went home $546,389 richer July 29 after she visited the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in Salamanca. Playing a $1 Wheel of Fortune Ultimate Sevens slot machine, she matched three “Wheel of Fortune” symbols and collected from the Wide Area Progressive jackpot, a prize pool that gets built up from machines at numerous casinos.

THE REAL GAME – Baseball will be played the way it used to be in the 1860s this weekend at Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford – no gloves and umpires in top hats in a replica 19th century ballpark. Vintage teams from the Midwest and East Coast take the field at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $10. For more info, visit gcv.org.

AUTHOR, AUTHOR – A new coffee table book, “The Buffalo Bills: An Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Franchise,” will be launched at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Buffalo History Museum. The co-authors, sports historian Greg Tranter and former Buffalo News sportswriter Budd Bailey, will be on hand to talk about the book and the team.

Brian Hayden introduces his new guidebook to offbeat attractions, “111 Places in Buffalo You Must Not Miss,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Author and Speaker Series at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St.

MOVABLE FEAST – The Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave., hosts its first Food Truck Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Each week through Aug. 31 will see different food offerings, along with live music, artisan vendors and the AKG Art Truck. For more info, visit northlandwtc.org.

GET ROLLING – Help and Hope for the Homeless Inc. benefits from the third annual “No Tap” fundraiser Saturday in the Rapids Bowling Center, 9524 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. Shifts at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $10 fee includes three games with shoes. To enter, visit rapidsbowlingcenter.com.

